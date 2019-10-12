Cavaliere, Chula Vista, Kirkwood, Grey Channel, Courage and Star And Garter excel

Cavaliere, Chula Vista, Kirkwood, Grey Channel, Courage and Star And Garter excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 12).

Inner sand:

600m: Buscadero (Shinde), Great Celebration (rb) 40. They strode out well.

1000m: Memoriter (Shobhan), Brooklyn Supreme (Chetan G) 1-8, 600/39. They moved impressively.

1200m: Amazing Angel (Jagadeesh) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Depth Charge (R. Anand) 45.5. Easy. Perfectasther (rb) 44. Moved well. King Of The Wind (Antony) 45.5. Easy. Arrogance (Prabhakaran) 42.5. Impressed. Simply Magical (Mark) 45. Easy. Indian Brahmos (D. Patel), Phoenix Reach (T.S. Jodha) 45. They finished level. Magic Stream (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Easy. The Champ (Chetan G) 44.5. Moved on the bit. King Of The Sand (rb) 43.5. Strode out well. Star Cavalry (Darshan) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Seaborn (rb) 1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Skiathos (T.S. Jodha), Super Gladiator (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Keturah) (rb) 1-13, 600/44. Worked well. Kirkwood (Antony) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Southern Power (Nazerul), Fierce Fighter (R. Ravi) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Bernardini (Anjar) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Queen Regnant (Ashok) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Estella (rb), Florencia (Rayan) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Lovey Sierra (Shobhan) 1-15, 600/45. Easy. Another Rainbow (rb), Stari Grad (Rayan) 1-12, 600/43.5. They moved attractively. Silver Swift (T.S. Jodha), Wings Of Desire (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. They finished level. Land Of Liberty (R. Anand) 1-14, 600/43.5. Note.

1200m: Silent Ruler (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Varcasva (Anjar), Show Girl (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Latter to note. Star And Garter (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Courage (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Cavaliere (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Mighty Red (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Honey Trap (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Game Changer (Chetan G), Cuban (Srinath) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Bold Move (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Grey Channel (T.S. Jodha), Ruler Of Nation (Jagadeesh) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Dr Logan (Mrs. Silva) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Chula Vista (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Casey (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Note.