Castlebridge excels

MUMBAI: Castlebridge excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 31) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Excellent Sorrentto (Mosin), Star Inspiration (H.G. Rathod) 40. Former ended five lengths in front. 2/y/os Pulverize (S. Sunil), Lambretta (Bhawani) 41. Pair level. Shahtoosh (Merchant) 40. Urged. Bold March (Bhawani) 40. Urged. Grand Passage (Bhawani) 40. Moved freely.

800m: We Break The Rules (Mahesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Rincon (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Urged. 2/y/os Non Plus Ultra (Jaykumar), Primum Non Nocere (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. They ended level. Reality (Kuldeep) 54, 600/41. Urged. Lucas (S. Nayak) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Pacific Dunes (Santosh) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Tanjo (S. Sunil) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Clymene (Merchant), Rosella (Santosh) 51, 600/38. They moved impressively. Cecelia (Merchant), Sirracha (Santosh) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Ship Rock (Akshay), Massimo (Kadam) 1-12, 600/43. Pair easy. 2/y/o Augustus Caesars (Bhawani), D’Accord (Khalander) 1-10, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Epiphany (S.Nayak), Vistana (Santosh) 1-6, 600/38. Former easily finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: In It To Win It (Daman), Caesar Star (Shubham) 1-27, 600/42. Pair easy. Perfect Star (Bhawani) 1-20, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Wabi Sabi (Daman), Rain Dance (Nirmal) 1-40, 600/43. They were easy.

1800m: Castlebridge (Trevor) 2-3, 1600/1-48, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

800m: Wilshire (V. Jodha) 51, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o Chosen One (V. Jodha), Ricardus (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Pair level.