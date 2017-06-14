Castlebridge excels

Castlebridge, Streak Ahead, Rule Downunder, Speed Hawk, Perfect Star and Apache Sunrise excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 14).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Rare And Bold (Praveen S) 1-8, 600/40.5. Note. Outrider (Kiran Naidu), Czar Rule (Suraj) 1-6, 600/39.5. Former showed out.

1,200m: China One (Irvan Singh) 1-18, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Tarini (A. Velu) 43. Moved well. Creator (Suraj) 44. Easy. Mint (Vivek) 45.5. Moved freely. Goldberg (Faisal) 41. Pleased. Roaring Thunder (D. Patel) 44. Shaped well. Lozen (R. Pradeep) 43. Worked well. Drops Of Jupiter (rb), Shivalik Story (Shailesh) 45.5. They finished level. Haedi's Folly (Faisal), Shamsadas Girl (Irvan Singh) 42.5. A fit pair. Mahasuvi (P.S. Chouhan) 40.5. Impressed.

1,000m: Good Word (rb) 1-7.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Eastern Flame (Asber) 1-12, 600/40. Moved impressively. Rule Downunder (Kiran Naidu) 1-10, 600/39.5. A good display. Streak Ahead (P. Trevor) 1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Indian Fury (Merchant) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Fair Game (Ranjeet), Cool Springs (Shobhan) 1-12.5, 600/43. They worked well. High Hawk (Merchant), Country's Image (Nazerul) 1-12.5, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Tokyo Rose (Antony) 1-11, 600/42. Shaped well. Speed Hawk (rb) 1-6, 600/39.5. A good display. Celtic Mist (rb) 1-11, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Lord Buckingham (rb) 1-9, 600/43. In fine condition. Paradiso (Kiran Naidu) 1-12.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Aerospeed (Suraj) 1-14, 600/43. Note. Pearl City (A. Ramu) 1-11, 600/42. Worked well. Freedom Of Speech (Neeraj) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Easy.

1,200m: Tutankhamun (Suraj), Interesting (Kiran Naidu) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Latter joined at 1,000m and finished four lengths behind. Big Orange (Dhanu Singh), Lycurgus (B. Nayak) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Amazing Wonder (Ranjeet), Akshaya (Shailesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Areca Cruise (Kuldeep S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Racing Fire (Rayan), Kings Son (Khurshad) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Universal Law (rb), Own Script (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Aria (Shailesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Queens Command (Asber), Modification (Dhanu Singh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Accolade (P. Trevor), Denny Crane (J. Chinoy) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. They impressed. Rare Rhythm (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. James Bond (D. Patel) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved well. Angels Touch (Bhawani S), Majestical (Ashok Kumar) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. They pleased. Castlebridge (P. Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. In pink of condition. Anacapri (Neeraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Secret Pursuit (rb), Freedom Fire (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Commodore (J. Chinoy) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Shivalik Star (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.

1,400m: Perfect Star (Bhawani S) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. An excellent display. Windsor Forest (Suraj) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved freely. Apache Sunrise (Neeraj), Royal Sceptre (Faisal) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Former put up a pleasing display.