Casteel, Global Influence, Days Date, Victoria Doresaani, Kalki and Secret Saint excel

Casteel, Global Influence, Days Date, Victoria Doresaani, Kalki and Secret Saint excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 28).

Outer sand:

600m: Solo Prince (G. Vivek) 44.5. Shaped well. Anadale (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Lady Sunshine (P. Trevor) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Ramiel (Abhay S) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Agnostic (Abhay S) 1-13, 600/42.5. Impressed. Grizzly (rb), Puranjaya (Rayan) 1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively.

1200m: Kalki (Abhay S), Secret Saint (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Ahead Of The Curve (Shinde), Verrazzano (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Rodney (rb), Wonderland (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. They eased up in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Complete Package (Antony), Santorius (S.J. Moulin) 1-25, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Selection (Rayan), Chotipari (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former showed out. Noble Cause (Mark), Grouse Mountain (Tousif) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Champions Way (Shinde), Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out smartly. Dhanteras (Sai Kiran), The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. They jumped out well. Casteel (Shinde), Global Influence (Tejeshwar) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. They took a smart jump and finished level. Oxytocin (R. Ravi), Continues (M. Naveen) 1-25, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. General Patton (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. Took a good jump. Days Date (rb), Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. They pleased. Eridani (B. Paswan), Jully (Arshad), Amusing (Qureshi) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Bourbonaire (P. Trevor), Priceless Prince (Prabhakaran) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Palomino (S. Shareef), Glorious Spectre (Antony) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Starry Embrace (Suraj), Queen Of King (Jagadeesh) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. They took a smart jump and finished level. Alice Blue (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Greeley (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Took a good jump. Supercharge (Sai Kiran), Divine Protector (R. Pradeep) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Anchorage (Tousif) 1-34.5, (1,200-600) 46. Brilliant Blue (rb), Victor Hugo (Rozario) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 47. They jumped out well.