Casteel, Global Influence, Days Date, Victoria Doresaani, Kalki and Secret Saint excel

Published - May 28, 2024 06:11 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Casteel, Global Influence, Days Date, Victoria Doresaani, Kalki and Secret Saint excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 28).

Outer sand:

600m: Solo Prince (G. Vivek) 44.5. Shaped well. Anadale (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Lady Sunshine (P. Trevor) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Ramiel (Abhay S) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Agnostic (Abhay S) 1-13, 600/42.5. Impressed. Grizzly (rb), Puranjaya (Rayan) 1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively.

1200m: Kalki (Abhay S), Secret Saint (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Ahead Of The Curve (Shinde), Verrazzano (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Rodney (rb), Wonderland (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. They eased up in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Complete Package (Antony), Santorius (S.J. Moulin) 1-25, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Selection (Rayan), Chotipari (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former showed out. Noble Cause (Mark), Grouse Mountain (Tousif) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Champions Way (Shinde), Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out smartly. Dhanteras (Sai Kiran), The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. They jumped out well. Casteel (Shinde), Global Influence (Tejeshwar) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. They took a smart jump and finished level. Oxytocin (R. Ravi), Continues (M. Naveen) 1-25, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. General Patton (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. Took a good jump. Days Date (rb), Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. They pleased. Eridani (B. Paswan), Jully (Arshad), Amusing (Qureshi) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Bourbonaire (P. Trevor), Priceless Prince (Prabhakaran) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Palomino (S. Shareef), Glorious Spectre (Antony) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Starry Embrace (Suraj), Queen Of King (Jagadeesh) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. They took a smart jump and finished level. Alice Blue (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Greeley (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Took a good jump. Supercharge (Sai Kiran), Divine Protector (R. Pradeep) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Anchorage (Tousif) 1-34.5, (1,200-600) 46. Brilliant Blue (rb), Victor Hugo (Rozario) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 47. They jumped out well.

