Casteel claims the Srikantadatta Narasimharaajawadiyar Memorial Multi Million

S. Narredu trained Casteel (Suraj Narredu up) won the Srikantadatta Narasimharaajawadiyar Memorial Multi Million, the feature event of the opening days races held here on Thursday (Sep 5).

The winner is owned by Blazing Saddles(PF), M/s. Balam Mohla & Mr. S. Narredu.

The results

1. LAVASA PLATE: MYSTIKOS (S.J. Moulin) 1, Polar Wind (L.A. Rozario) 2, Double Vision (Abhishek Matre) 3 and Raaz (K. Rajesh) 4. 6-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 26.05s. Rs. 12 (w), 11, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 81, THP: 48, FP: 118, Q: 56, Trinella: 319, Exacta: 2,397. Favourite: Mystikos.

Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad & Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

2. VARADA PLATE (Div. II): TOWER QUEST (Kiran Rai) 1, D Golden Cup (Jagadeesh) 2, Valkyrie (Faiz) 3 and Code Of Honour (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 5, 1-1/2 and 3. 1m 07.25s. Rs. 21 (w), 12, 32 and 17 (p), SHP: 100, THP: 48, FP: 427, Q: 175, Trinella: 2,169, Exacta: 19,091 (carried over). Favourite: Tower Quest.

Owner: Mr. Kondaiah. Trainer: C. Girinath.

3. STAR OF MYSORE TROPHY: MYSTIC BOND (Dhanu S) 1, Heroism (Faiz) 2, Nevada Gold (G. Vivek) 3 and Marzgovel (Madhu Sudhan) 4. Not run: Raise A Buck, Socrates and The Republic Power. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 26.32s. Rs. 54 (w), 13, 17 and 11 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 32, FP: 472, Q: 302, Trinella: 1,150, Exacta: 12,304. Favourite: Nevada Gold.

Owners: Col. Kuldeep Singh Garcha & Mr. P.M. Nanaiah. Trainer: Pratap Kamath.

4. H.H. SRI JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY: O HANSINI (Antony) 1, Polished Girl (Suraj) 2, Segera (Angad) 3 and Havelock Cruise (Shreyas S) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 12.28s. Rs. 25 (w), 16, 19 and 10 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 23, FP: 25, Q: 12, Trinella: 94, Exacta: 162. Favourite: Polished Girl.

Owner: Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh. Trainer: Rakesh.

5. SRIKANTADATTA NARASIMHARAAJAWADIYAR MEMORIAL MULTI MILLION: CASTEEL (Suraj) 1, Del Aviz (Akshay K) 2, Royal Defender (Antony) 3 and Channigaraya (G. Vivek) 4. 1, 10-1/4 and 7. 1m 24.65s. Rs. 15 (w), 10 and 10 (p), SHP: 22, THP: 20, FP: 34, Q: 10, Trinella: 37. Favourite: Casteel.

Owners: Blazing Saddles(PF), M/s. Balam Mohla & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. B.K. KRISHNADEVARAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY: SOUTHERN FORCE (Akshay K) 1, Macron (Darshan) 2, Free To Play (Antony) 3 and Trump Baby (Ayaz Khan) 4. Shd, 6-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 12.04s. Rs. 35 (w), 16, 12 and 17 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 59, FP: 86, Q: 34, Trinella: 208, Exacta: 3,994. Favourite: Free To Play.

Owners: Dr. Arun Raghavan, M/s. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj & Mr. Pavan Rangaraj. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

7. VARADA PLATE (Div. I): SIRA (Akshay K) 1, Drisana (Abhishek Matre) 2, Absolute Kesari (P. Ajeet K) 3 and Sergeant Reckless (Faiz) 4. Snk, Nose and 1-1/4. 1m 07.43s. Rs. 35 (w), 13, 32 and 11 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 55, FP: 169, Q: 61, Trinella: 410, Exacta: 7,594. Favourite: Absolute Kesari.

Owners: Manjri Horse Breed`s Farm Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Pallon S. Mistry & Bachhawat Farms Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Vikram Bachhawat. Trainer: M. Eshwer.

Jackpot: Rs. 22,544 (one tkts); Runner-up: 3,220 (three tkts); Mini Jackpot: 959 (three tkts); Treble (i): 3,173 (one tkts); (ii): 89 (21 tkts).