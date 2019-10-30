Castaway well prepped to come good

Castaway, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the M.K. Srinivas Memorial Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the concluding day’s races to be held here on Wednesday (Oct 30). False rails (width about 2m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position. A carried over amount of ₹8,49,841 will be added to the combined jackpot pool.

1. MULKI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-00 p.m.: 1. Only Prince (11) Chetan G 60, 2. Premier Premises (4) Arshad 60, 3. Extremelydangerous (9) S. Shareef 59, 4. Rancho (5) K. Raghu 59, 5. Cherie Amour (2) Rajesh K 58, 6. Emerald Green (12) T.S. Jodha 57, 7. South Bell (1) Sai Kiran 57, 8. Vroom Vroom (7) Chotu Jaiswar 55.5, 9. Natalie (6) Rayan 55, 10. Iconic Glory (10) Ramandeep Bal 54.5, 11. Desert Gilt (8) Vaibhav 54 and 12. Oro Plata (3) Mukesh K 51.

1. PREMIER PREMISES, 2. EMERALD GREEN, 3. DESERT GILT

2. NUGU DAM PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 1-30: 1. Castlebar (7) H.M. Akshay 60, 2. Hafnium (11) Dhebe 59.5, 3. Oceana (3) K. Raghu 59, 4. Eloika (1) Janardhan P 58, 5. Green Meadow (6) H. Rahul 57.5, 6. Divine Retribution (5) R. Manish 57, 7. Girl With Pearl (8) Arshad 57, 8. Aerospeed (9) B. Harish 56, 9. Industrialist (2) Darshan 55, 10. Kasauli (4) Vaibhav 55, 11. Princeazeem (12) T.S. Jodha 55 and 12. Perfect King (10) Sai Kiran 52.5.

1. AEROSPEED, 2. HAFNIUM, 3. GIRL WITH PEARL

3. MULKI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00: 1. Heart Beat (7) Shiva Kumar 62.5, 2. Lightning Attack (2) Chetan G 62.5, 3. Moonstruck (10) G. Rohith 62.5, 4. Arrogance (9) M. Naveen 62, 5. Only Hope (4) Gautam Raj 62, 6. Nostradamus (1) S. John 61, 7. King Star (8) Madhu Babu 60.5, 8. Firestone (6) A. Vishwanath 59.5, 9. Smart Signs (5) Vipin Kumar 59.5, 10. Star Lagoon (11) S. Shareef 59.5, 11. Lovely Sierra (3) Jagadeesh 59 and 12. Star Style (12) Vijay Kumar 58.5.

1. NOSTRADAMUS, 2. STAR LAGOON, 3. ARROGANCE

4. KASARGOD PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Thea’s Glory (6) H.M. Akshay 60, 2. Carnival Express (5) Ramandeep Bal 59.5, 3. Countrys Crown (11) Vijay Kumar 58, 4. Segera (12) Shiva Kumar 55.5, 5. Swiss Admiral (9) Rajesh K 55.5, 6. Naval Wrestler (3) Adarsh 54.5, 7. Akimbo (4) Sai Kiran 54, 8. Summer (1) S. Imran 54, 9. King’s Command (2) Jagadeesh 53.5, 10. Pilgrim (8) Arshad 53.5, 11. Classic Jewel (7) A. Merchant 52.5 and 12. Siberian Tiger (10) Dhebe 52.

1. CLASSIC JEWEL, 2. SWISS ADMIRAL, 3. AKIMBO

5. ALEKONA TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Brabourne (4) Kiran Rai 61.5, 2. Sussex Pride (6) J. Paswan 59.5, 3. All In (1) Rajesh K 58, 4. Celestial Light (7) Adarsh 57, 5. Order Order (2) S. Shareef 55, 6. Reanna (3) Dhebe 55, 7. Thea’s Gift (10) H.M. Akshay 55, 8. Willow Glen (11) Ramandeep Bal 55, 9. Ascendency (9) Arshad 54.5, 10. Siddhani (5) Janardhan P 54, 11. Arak (12) Shiva Kumar 53 and 12. Anteros (8) I. Chisty 52.

1. ORDER ORDER, 2. BRABOURNE, 3. ANTEROS

6. K. THAMMANNA GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 3-30: 1. Coorg Regiment (4) Mukesh K 60, 2. Take A Bow (9) Jagadeesh 60, 3. Illuminate (8) Dhebe 59.5, 4. Animal Queen (11) S. John 59, 5. Greek Goddess (5) J. Paswan 57, 6. Class Above (10) Ramandeep Bal 56, 7. Ewandor (12) Rajesh K 56, 8. Spanish Beauty (7) I. Chisty 55, 9. Clovis (2) Md. Mushraf 54.5, 10. Eddie The Eagle (1) S. Imran 54, 11. Export Quality (3) H.M. Akshay 53.5 and 12. Valkyrie (6) Arshad 53.

1. SPANISH BEAUTY, 2. ANIMAL QUEEN, 3. CLASS ABOVE

7. M.K. SRINIVAS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 4-00: 1. Star Of Thea (2) Chetan G 63.5, 2. Country Music (6) S. John 60.5, 3. Batman (7) Rajesh K 59.5, 4. Haedi’s Folly (1) I. Chisty 58.5, 5. Maduro (11) Santosh K 58, 6. Fringe Benefit (12) S. Shareef 57.5, 7. Mint (5) Sai Kumar 57.5, 8. Castaway (9) A. Imran 57, 9. Good Earth (10) Kiran Rai 53.5, 10. Super Success (4) Darshan 53, 11. Admiral Act (8) Mukesh K 51.5 and 12. Cyclone (3) C. Umesh 51.

1. CASTAWAY, 2. HAEDI’S FOLLY, 3. GOOD EARTH

8. NUGU DAM PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Al Dorado (5) Kiran Rai 62.5, 2. Brooklyn Supreme (2) Chetan K 62.5, 3. Maybe Forever (4) Rajesh K 62.5, 4. Be Bold (3) Sai Kumar 61, 5. Habanero (9) A. Imran 61, 6. Lucky Pineapple (7) J. Paswan 61, 7. Morrane Gabriella (8) R. Pradeep 60, 8. Sufficient Proof (6) Chetan G 60, 9. Touch Of Class (1) Sai Kiran 60, 10. Tanoura (11) Adarsh 59, 11. Stari Grad (12) Dhebe 58.5 and 12. Back Of Beyond (10) S. Shareef 58.

1. BROOKLYN SUPREME, 2. HABANERO, 3. BE BOLD

9. KASARGOD PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Country’s Power (1) Darshan 60.5, 2. Dancing Blues (5) Janardhan P 60, 3. Dean’s Gal (11) H.M. Akshay 60, 4. Spiritual Force (10) C. Umesh 60, 5. Naval Glory (6) Santosh K 57, 6. Sky Jasmine (8) K. Raghu 57, 7. Ireland (4) Rajesh K 56.5, 8. Frosted (9) Arshad 56, 9. Airvelocity (7) I. Chisty 55, 10. Masters Mind (2) S. Imran 55, 11. Octopussy (3) H. Rahul 55 and 12. Veni Vidi Vici (12) T.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. FROSTED, 2. COUNTRY’S POWER, 3. AIRVELOCITY

Day’s best: NOSTRADAMUS

Double: SPANISH BEAUTY — CASTAWAY

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5, and 6, (iii): 7, 8 and 9.