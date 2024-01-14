ADVERTISEMENT

Cascade and Scaramanga excel

January 14, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Cascade and Scaramanga excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ocean (M.S. Deora), Sands Of Fortune (Santosh) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

800m: Windborne (H.M. Akshay), Stellato (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (H.M. Akshay), Fable (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Art Collector (Parmar) 54, 600/41. Good. Market King (S.J. Sunil), Superimpose (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Misty (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Amazonia (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Scaramanga (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Impressed. Touch Of Gold (H.M. Akshay), Roderic O’ Connor/Scionic (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Chat (Nazil) 1-7, 600/39. Pressed in the last part. Marmaris (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/42. Good work. Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Juliana (T. Atul) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. They were urged and the former finished four lengths ahead. Magileto (Parmar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil), Lord Fenicia (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Nairobi (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Gambino (Bhawani), Swarovski (T. Atul) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Picasso (Kirtish), Alacrity (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both were easy and finished level. Northern Lights (Chouhan), Sunburst (C. Umesh) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Santissimo (Kirtish), Marcus (N. Bhosale) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was five lengths superior. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Mumtaz (C. Umesh), Villanelle (Kirtish) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-37, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Cascade (Nazil), Helsinki (app) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Former who moved impressively finished a distance ahead. Hooves Of A Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-12, 600/44. Jumped out well. Flying Visit (V. Bunde) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Esperanza (app), Eloquent (M.S. Deora) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was one length superior.

