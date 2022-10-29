Cartel claims the Manjri Stud Farm Trophy

ADVERTISEMENT

Cartel (B. Dharshan up) won the first division of the Manjri Stud Farm Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Oct. 29). The winner is owned by Mr. S. Ganapathy, Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan, Mr. S. Vijaynambi & Mr. S. Shanker Narayanan and trained by Mandanna.

1. PHOENIX TIGER HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: MAJESTIC CHARMER (Farid Ansari) 1, Icy River (S.A. Amit) 2, Haran (B. Dharshan) 3 and Lady Zeen (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 15.45s. Rs. 84 (w), 22, 13 and 38 (p), SHP: 33, FP: 340, Q: 115, Tla: 4,025.

Owner: Mr. C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.

2. PRONTO PRONTO HANDICAP (1,200m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: RAISINA (S. Kamble) 1, Wisaka (Ashhad Asbar) 2, The Intimidator (Hindu Singh) 3 and Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 4. 2-1/2, shd and shd. 1m 14.62s. Rs. 15 (w), 13, 41 and 17 (p), SHP: 40, FP: 132, Q: 115. Tla:386.

Owner: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

3. ROCHESTER HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated, 20 to 45: LORD OF THE TURF (Farid Ansari) 1, Oberon (Inayat) 2, Star Fling (S.A. Amit) 3 and Break The Silence (Farhan Alam) 4. 1-1/4, 3 and 2-3/4. 1m 8.32s. Rs. 23 (w), 15, 38 and 10 (p), SHP: 147, FP: 616, Q: 397, Tla: 2,333.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. ROCHESTER HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: WILBUR (L.A. Rozario) 1, Kings Show (B. Dharshan) 2, Ms Boss (Ram Nandan) 3 and Pappa Rich (M.S. Deora) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and 3. 1m 8.15s. Rs. 90 (w), 16, 13 and 37 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 167, Q: 96, Tla: 1,607.

Owner: Mr. Sundar Varghese. Trainer: Ajith Kumar.

5. DIABOLICAL HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: CAPE WICKHAM (Hindu Singh) 1, Rubert (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Sheer Elegance (Khet Singh) 3 and Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 4. Not run: Andorra and Right Move. 1-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 41.39s. Rs. 17 (w), 15, 21 and 32 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 79, Q: 58, Tla: 701. Owner: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce rep by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

6. MANJRI STUD FARM TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 : CARTEL (B. Dharshan) 1, Succession (Yash Narredu) 2, Proposed (Khet Singh) 3 and Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 4. Snk, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 14.26s. Rs. 47 (w), 14, 10 and 28 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 79, Q: 58, Tla: 701. Owners: Mr. S. Ganapathy, Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan, Mr. S. Vijaynambi & Mr. S. Shanker Narayanan. Trainer: Mandanna.

7. MANJRI STUD FARM TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: DARK SON (B. Dharshan) 1, Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 2, Gold Kite (M.S. Deora) 3 and Augusta (S.A. Amit) 4. 3/4, 2-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m 13.43s. Rs. 84 (w), 21, 16 and 10 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 278, Q: 101, Tla: 608.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

8. OASIS STAR HANDICAP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: IGNORANCE IS BLISS (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Speed Air (Yash Narredu) 2, Lordship (S.A. Amit) 3 and Grandiose (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 28.54s. Rs. 45 (w), 19, 10 and 26, SHP: 36, FP: 121, Q: 44, Tla: 422.

Owner: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

Treble (i): Rs. 937 (12 tkts), (ii): Rs. 1,197 (15 tkts), Mini Jkt: Rs. 2,983 (11 tkts), Jkt: Rs. 30,714 (carried over), Runner-up: Rs. 13,163 (1 tkt).