Caracas, Success, Jake and Shan E Azeem excel

BENGALURU:
September 14, 2022 17:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Caracas, Success, Jake and Shan E Azeem excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept 14).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1400m: Silvarius (Antony) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. In fine trim. John Connor (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Top News (Tousif K) 43. Moved well. Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 45.5. Moved freely. Exalted Dream (Naveen K) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Success (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/42. Impressed. All Attraction (Antony) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Empress Bella (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Worked well.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1200m: Jake (Hindu S) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Sea Blush (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine shape. Caracas (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Aceros (rb), Anakin (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Shan E Azeem (Tauseef) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Moved fluently. Knotty Dancer (S. Shareef) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app