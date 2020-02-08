Races

Caracas, Perfect Perfecto, Simone, Cavaliere, Sovereign Legend and Sporting Memories shine

more-in

Caracas, Perfect Perfecto, Simone, Cavaliere, Sovereign Legend and Sporting Memories shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 8)

Inner sand:

600m: Varcasva (Anjar), Flt Captain (rb) 40. They moved well. Helenka (Rayan) 40. Shaped well.

1400m: Shesmyscript (Mrs Silva), Grecian Light (Anjar) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Brave Lady (Shinde) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Pleased. Chantelle (R. Marshall) 1-35, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: A 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Arabian Silk) (rb), Proudwish (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Silver Dew (Ashok) 44. Strode out well. A 3-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Blue Sky) (T.S. Jodha), Sultana (Akram) 45. They finished together. Diamantissimo (Mubarak), a 3-y-o (Arazan - Rain Splasher) (rb) 46. They moved freely. King Of The Sand (rb) 45.5. Easy. Perfect Halo (Aliyar), Seaborn (rb) 44. They finished level.

1000m: Aztec Queen (T.S. Jodha), a 3-y-o (China Visit - Anaroma) (rb) 1-16, 600/45. They moved freely. Sir Piggot (rb), Hawking (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/44. They worked well. Love Music (T.S. Jodha), Awesome Girl (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Life Awaits (Aliyar) 1-10.5, 600/43. Pleased. Fire Glow (rb), Haedi's Folly (T.S. Jodha) 1-14, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Schafenberg (R. Marshall) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Strode out well. A 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - Anahi) (Mrs Silva), Sun Splash (Vaibhav) 1-32, (1,200-600) 45. They moved freely. Sovereign Legend (Aliyar), Sporting Memories (David Allan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They pleased. Cavaliere (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed. Simone (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Perfect Perfecto (Aliyar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. Bold Move (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Super Gladiator (T.S. Jodha), Donna Rossa (Raja Rao) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Good Time Indeed (Mubarak) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Grey Channel (D. Patel) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Aleef (rb) Turf Prospector (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. They finished level. Lycurgus (Anjar), Garamond (Mrs Silva) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Ashwa Raftar (T.S. Jodha), Al Buraaq (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Smile Of Joy (Khurshad), Little Joe (T.S. Jodha) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively. Caracas (T.S. Jodha), Rafa (Khurshad) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Mountain Lion (Chetan G) 1-47, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Reverence (Mubarak) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 50. Eased up.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 5:59:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/caracas-perfect-perfecto-simone-cavaliere-sovereign-legend-and-sporting-memories-shine/article30770477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY