Caracas, Armory and Beldona please

October 21, 2022 18:31 IST

Caracas, Armory and Beldona pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 21).

Inner sand:

1000m: Beldona (Tauseef) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Caracas (Arul), Capital Gain (Tousif K) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Armory (rb) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Chinky Pinky (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Easy.

1200m: Clever Hans (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up.

1400m: Crown Concept (rb), Speakers Corner (Adarsh) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. They moved freely. Victoria Punch (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57.5. In fine trim.