Caprisca shines

January 13, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Mumbai

Caprisca shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 13) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Metzinger (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Impulsive (Bhawani) 42. Easy.

800m: Gimme (Parmar) 52, 600/37. Pressed. Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Northern Lights (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Worked freely. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Golden Glow (Shelar), Booster Shot (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Chat (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

1600m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-56, 1400/1-41, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Shaped well. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively.