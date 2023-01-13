HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caprisca shines

January 13, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Caprisca shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 13) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Metzinger (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Impulsive (Bhawani) 42. Easy.

800m: Gimme (Parmar) 52, 600/37. Pressed. Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Northern Lights (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Worked freely. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Golden Glow (Shelar), Booster Shot (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Chat (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

1600m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-56, 1400/1-41, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Shaped well. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.