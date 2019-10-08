Races

Caprisca, Questina and Iron Age catch the eye

Caprisca, Questina and Iron Age caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Gabriel (Merchant) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Cristo Boss (Merchant) 51.5, 600/38. Moved freely. Dandi March (C.S. Jodha), Between The Waters (V. Jodha) 49, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Princess Avika (D.A. Naik) 54.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Questionable (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Julio Cesaro (Aniket) 49, 600/37. Urged. Masar (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Excellent Gold (Kuldeep) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Fire Flame (Aniket) 50, 600/37.5. Pressed. It’s A Deal (S. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Patriots Day (Kaviraj) 1-4.5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Pushed. Grand Eyes (S. Amit), Seniority (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Mystic Bay (Yash), Frivolous (Kamble) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Both were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. Iron Age (Zervan) 1-3, 800/48.5, 600/36. Excelled. Questina (Zervan), Sehmat (Pereira) 1-3.5, 800/49, 600/36.5. Former easily finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Awesome One (Yash), Astounding Bay (Kamble) 1-18.5, 1000/1-4, 800/49.5, 600/36.5. Former was three lengths superior.

1600m: Caprisca (Pereira) 1-46, 1400/1-31, 1200/1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively.

Noted on October 7 — inner sand:

600m: Ms Boss (Kharadi) 36.5. Responded well. Noble Pride (rb), Arc Of Passion (rb) 40. Pair level.

800m: Impala (Aniket) 49.5, 600/36.5. Moved well. Rousseau (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Allahuddin Khilji (rb), Sharareh (K. Kadam) 54, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Super Strength (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Tasch (Zervan) 52, 600/38.5. Worked well. Royal Ace (Merchant) 55, 600/40. Easy. Mikayla’s Pride (Neeraj), Baku (rb) 53, 600/39.5. Former superior.

1000m: Ex’s And Oh’s (Zervan), Twinspire (Raghuveer) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former finished five lengths ahead. Hyannis (Yash) 1-4.5, 600/37. Moved well. Walk The Talk (Zervan) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38. Good.

1200m: Clymene (rb) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely. Chezza (S. Sunil) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Slightly urged. Raees (C.S. Jodha), Justified (Zervan) 1-18, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level.

1400m: Soldier Of Fortune (Pradeep) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Tasawwur (Santosh), Lucky Luciano (Baria) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely.

1600m: Splash (Neeraj) 1-55, 600/44. Easy.

1800m: Vulcan (Santosh) 2-8, 1000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/o Benghazi (Zervan), Belgravia (Pradeep) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved level freely. 2/y/o Flameoftheforest (Yash), Bonafide (Kamble) 1-3, 800/48.5, 600/37. They were urged and former ended two lengths in front. Note former. Rospomare (Niranjan) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Beemer (Merchant), 2/y/os Excellent Art/Polished Chrome (Pradeep) and Letir Mor/Classic Sky (Rupesh) 1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Beemer finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Kingda Ka/Portia (Neeraj), Defiance (Kharadi) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. They moved freely. Alpine Dancer (rb), 2/y/o Ashwa Chintz (Merchant) 1-5, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved freely. Despacito (Pradeep), Celstia (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former jumped out well and finished a distance ahead while the latter was slowly off.

Mock race — Oct. 6:

Race track: 1200m: Her Eminence (Bhawani), Silver Locket (A.Prakash) and Royal Sceptre (Pranil) 1-15, 600/38. Won by: 1, Dist.

Mock race — Oct. 5:

Race track: 1400m: Excellent (Vinod), Missing You (Neeraj). Speculator (Santosh) and Hexahedron (Kuldeep) 1-30, 600/37. Won by: Hd, 5, Dist. Excellent and Missing You impressed a lot.

