Caprisca, Lightning Bolt and Kilkarry Bridge please

Caprisca, Lightning Bolt and Kilkarry Bridge pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Kalina (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy.

800m: Top Notch (rb) 53.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Sultan Suleiman (Neeraj) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Thea’s Castle (Kaviraj) 52.5, 600/39.5. Pressed. Makhtoob (V. Jodha) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Makati (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Pushed. King Of Katni (rb), Wafy (Pranil) 53, 600/40. Former was one length better. American Odessey (Pradeep) 51.5, 600/38.5. Urged. Highdare (rb), Sufiyah (Kadam) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Touch Of Faith (Nicky Mackay), Menilly (V. Jodha) 52, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely.

1000m: Malwa (rb) 1-10, 600/43. Easy. Alpine Dancer (rb), Lady Lorrae (Merchant) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Former superior. Kilkarry Bridge (C.S. Jodha), Intense Stylist (Nicky Mackay) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Southern Ruler (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Super Girl (Parmar), Flying Dragon (Ayyar) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Former may upset. Kildare (Nicky Mackay), Between The Waters (V. Jodha) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Ashwa Afgaan (Nirmal), Ashwa Shehanshah (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Well Connected (Akshay) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Flying Visit (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Midnight Moon (Zervan), Silver Flames (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/43. Pair easy. Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Rani Jindan (Akshay) 1-7, 600/40. Moved freely. Live By Night (Nicky Mackay), Marrakesh (V. Jdoha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Justified (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-13, 600/44. Easy. Revelator (C.S. Jodha), White River (Late Kuyashi) (V. Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level.

1200m: Lightning Bolt (Kharadi) 1-20, 1000/1-4.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Responded well.

1400m: Caprisca (Zervan), Raees (C.S. Jodha) 1-35, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

Outer sand:

800m: Sandalphon (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

