Caprisca excels

Caprisca shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug.27) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Furiosa (P.Naidu) 37. Urged.

800m: C’est La Amour (Kuldeep), Dancing Jade (Kaviraj) 50, 600/36.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Zeemo (P.Naidu), Masar (H.G.Rathod) 54.5, 600/39. Former finished three lengths aheads. Godsword (Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Sharareh (Neeraj) 57, 600/42.5. Easy. God’s Decree (Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Julio Cesario (Aniket) 48.5, 600/36.5. Responded well. Eyes For You (Sandesh) 50, 600/37. Shaped well. En Sabah Nur (Kuldeep) 49, 600/36. Pressed. Lord Commander (S.Amit) 49.5, 600/38.5. Good. Gdansk (P.Naidu), Hanlon’s Razor (H.G.Rathod) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 52.5, 600/38. Worked well. Sir Percy Blakeney (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Pressed.

1200m: Sultan Suleiman (Sandesh) 1-20.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Note.

1600m: Caprisca (Hamir) 1-46.5, 1400/1-32, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively.