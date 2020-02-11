Races

California and Mystic Bay catch the eye

California and Mystic Bay caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 11) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Outstanding (V. Jodha) 42. Easy. Epiphany (Merchant) 40. Easy. Fairmont (S.J. Sunil), Transform (rb) 40. Former ended four lengths in front. Fine Tune (S.J. Sunil) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Dreams (Pradeep) 55.5, 600/41. Easy. Thea’s Castle (Kaviraj) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Springbok (Kaviraj) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Gazino (rb) 51, 600/37. Moved well.

1000m: Divine Hunt (Trevor) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. La Di Da (Nicky Mackay), Paolita (Shubham) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former was superior. Roberta (Trevor), Eagleinthesky (Parmar) 1-10 , 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Explorer (Suraj Narredu), Gallant Star (Kamble) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Golden Oaks (Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved well. California (Suraj Narredu), Auspicious (Kamble) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Momentum (app) 1-26, 600/42. Easy.

