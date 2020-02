California and Joaquin impress

California and Joaquin impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Tough Cop (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Joaquin (Zeeshan) 50.5, 600/36.5. Moved attractively. Jack Flash (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: Super Girl (Parmar), Flying Dragon (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Alluring Silver (David Egan), Immortality (Kharadi) 1-11.5, 600/42. Pair moved freely. California (Kamble), Stormbreaker (Peter) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/37. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Bronx (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved well.

1200m: Baku (Kharadi) 1-27, 600/42. Easy.

1400m: North Star (Kharadi), King Solomon (Parmar) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former in good shape.

Noted on Feb. 18 — inner sand:

600m: Cabo Da Roca (Dashrath), Sophistocrat (Nirmal) 39.5. They moved level freely.

1000m: Hidden Gold (Rupesh) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Excelerator (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

800m: Star Kitten (56, 600/40.5). Easy.