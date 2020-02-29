Caesars Palace, Legend Is Back and Life Awaits please

BENGALURU:

29 February 2020 17:23 IST

Caesars Palace, Legend Is Back and Life Awaits pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb. 29)

Inner sand:

1200m: Lovey Sierra (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 60041. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Night Secret (Mark), Kingsfield (rb) 46. They moved freely. Firestone (rb), Comeonson (rb) 45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Morganite (Selvaraj), Identity (rb) 1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Perfect Halo (Aliyar), Seaborn (rb) 1-14, 600/45. Former finished distance ahead. Shining Magic (rb), Sirius (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Life Await (Aliyar) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Caesars Palace (A. Velu) 1-14, 600/43. In fine nick.

1200m: Legend Is Back (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Temple Dancer (rb), Tequila Tornado (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former showed out.