Caesars Palace, Legend Is Back and Life Awaits please

Caesars Palace, Legend Is Back and Life Awaits pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb. 29)

Inner sand:

1200m: Lovey Sierra (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 60041. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Night Secret (Mark), Kingsfield (rb) 46. They moved freely. Firestone (rb), Comeonson (rb) 45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Morganite (Selvaraj), Identity (rb) 1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Perfect Halo (Aliyar), Seaborn (rb) 1-14, 600/45. Former finished distance ahead. Shining Magic (rb), Sirius (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Life Await (Aliyar) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Caesars Palace (A. Velu) 1-14, 600/43. In fine nick.

1200m: Legend Is Back (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Temple Dancer (rb), Tequila Tornado (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former showed out.

