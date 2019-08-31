Races

Bushtops wins Idar Gold Trophy

Bushtops, ridden by N.S. Parmar, proved his mettle by winning the Idar Gold Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (Aug. 31) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd.

M.K. Jadhav trains the winner.

1. SPARK OF GOLD PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FINDLERHOF (Trevor) 1, Adonijah (Parmar) 2, Ustad Pedro (J. Chinoy) 3 and Lambretta (Bhawani) 4. 8, Lnk, 3-1/2. 1m 24.96s. Not run: Jack Flash. ₹18 (w). 14 and 47 (p). SHP: 152, FP: 336, Q: 296, Tanala: 733 and 243. Favourite: Findlerhof.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. S.R. Sanas & Vikram D. Shah. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

2. YANA PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: TRULY EPIC (A. Imran Khan) 1, Arrowfield (Trevor) 2, Tasawwur (Sandesh) 3 and Fanfare (C.S. Jodha) 4. 3/4, Lnk, 7. 2m 5.98s. ₹41 (w). 38 and 20 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 214, Q: 172, Tanala: 191 and 81. Favourite: Tasawwur.

Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka & Dinesh G. Virwani. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. B.K. LAGAD TROPHY Div. II (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: SACHERTORTE (Yash Narredu) 1, En Sabah Nur (J. Chinoy) 2, Cest L’Amour (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Soldier Of Fortune (N.S. Parmar) 4. 1-1/2, Sh, 6-1/2. 58.75s. ₹39 (w), 15, 21 and 11 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 459, Q: 241, Tanala: 1,113 and 358. Favourite: Pezula.

Owner: Ms. Monisha Advani. Trainer: M.Narredu.

4. IDAR GOLD TROPHY (2,400m), 4-y-o & over: BUSHTOPS (N.S. Parmar) 1, Adjudicate (Sandesh) 2, Vulcan (Neeraj) 3. Not run: Caprisca. 3, 2-1/2. 2m 30.59s. ₹20 (w), SHP: 30, FP: 29. Favourite: Adjudicate.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K.Jadhav.

5. AZZURO PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: JETFIRE (N.S. Parmar) 1, Julio Cesaro (J. Chinoy) 2, Aurora Australis (Merchant) 3 and Night Hunt (Trevor) 4. 3, Lnk, 1/2. 1m 11.14s. ₹30 (w), 15, 23 and 18 (p). SHP: 72, FP; 242, Q: 104, Tanala: 941 and 362. Favourite: Night Hunt.

Owners: Mr. Ranjit Kapadia & Mr. Prashant Nagar and Mr. Aditya M. Jadhav rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Aditya M. Jadhav.

6. B.K. LAGAD TROPHY DIV.I (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: SANDMAN (A. Imran Khan) 1, God’s Decree (Trevor) 2, Princess Avika (Neeraj) 3 and Tasman (S.J. Sunil) 4. 3-1/4, 4-1/4, 1-1/4. 58.63s. ₹23 (w) 10, 15 and 42 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 41, Q: 33, Tanala: 179 and 123. Favourite: God’s Decree.

Owner: Mr. Peter Deubet. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawalla

7. SPEARHEAD PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: DAZZLE N DAZE (Neeraj) 1, She’s A Tiger (S. Amit) 2, Zeemo (J. Chinoy) 3 and Saffron Flower (Santosh) 4. 2, 2, 3/4. 1m 39.88s. ₹36 (w), 23, 16 and 47 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 233, Q: 112, Tanala: 2,919 and 1,501.

(Note: Soon after the start of this race Smoky Haze (Yash Narredu up) jumped out awkwardly from the staring stalls and dislodged the rider. Jockey Yash escaped unhurt).

Favourite: Dazzle N Daze. Owner: Mrs. Magansingh P. Jodha. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,388 (192 tkts); 30%: ₹285 (979 tkts).

Treble: ₹314 (180 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70%: ₹9,421 (6 tkts); 30%: ₹932 (26 tkts).

