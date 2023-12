Bugatti and Chopin show out

December 24, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - MUMBAI:

Bugatti and Chopin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Neeraj) 40. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 37. Responded well. 2/y/o Equilateral (Chouhan) 41. Easy. Impunity (Kirtish) 1200/600m 39. Easy.

800m: Fairuza (Zeeshan), 2/y/o Jagger (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Aloysia (Ajinkya) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. King Marco (Saba) 57, 600/43. Easy. Rubik Star (S. Sunil) 1400/600m 53. Moved freely.

1000m: 2/y/o Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Lord Vader (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Eclairage (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely. Winter Agenda (Srinath), Athenian (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Perfect Light (Mansoor) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Sloane Square (Hamir) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Pride’s Prince (Srinath) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well.

1400m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively. Dyf (M.S. Deora), Multiverse (S. Kamble) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1600m: Bugatti (Chouhan) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Impressed.