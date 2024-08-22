GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BTC and HPSL to jointly sponsor the Derby

Published - August 22, 2024 08:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Arvind Katarki, chairman of the meeting and senior Steward of the Bangalore Turf Club, said during a media briefing here that HPSL will sponsor the Derby jointly with Bangalore Turf Club Limited and the race will be titled as The HPSL Bangalore Summer Derby.

Twelve runners will vie for honour in this blue riband of the summer season in what looks to be a competitive race. With total stakes of Rs. 2 crore the winner of the HPSL Bangalore Summer Derby will take home Rs. 98 lakh and trophy value of Rs. 1.50 lakh.

Katarki e also said the bookmakers shall be back this weekend and the Government of Karnataka is clearing the proposal to issue licences to them, with normalcy returning to BTC this weekend.

Suresh Paladagu representing HPSL said, “HPSL is happy to sponsor the Bangalore Summer Derby 2024. With a vision to broaden the sport’s appeal and reach a wider audience, HPSL is creating an ecosystem around equestrian and high octane sports and leisure.

“HPSL sports and Leisure Pvt Ltd is an equestrian global company, founded to revolutionise the equestrian sports industry, combining traditional and modern approaches. The HPSL has a deep-rooted passion for equestrian sports and has emerged as a beacon of innovation and opportunity. HPSL and its group companies are associated with all turf clubs in India.”

