Brunhild reigns in the Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 1000 Guineas

Prasanna Kumar-trained Brunhild (D.S. Deora astride) won the Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the season, here on Thursday. The winner is owned by Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty.

1. SYMBOL OF VICTORY HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25 (no whip): ASIAN EMPRESS (D. S. Deora) 1, Romantic Bay (Inayat) 2, Kings Pride(Yash Narredu) 3 and Street Cat (C. Umesh) 1, 1-3/4 and snk. 1m, 17.35s. Owner: Mr. Shariq Joshy. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

2. SHINING FORCE HANDICAP (1,200m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: SIR BAFFERT (K.V. Baskar) 1, Mayflower (Azfar Syeed) 2, Full Of Surprise (D.S. Deora) 3 and Lord Of The Turf (Nakhat Singh) 4. 4-1/4, snk and 8-1/2. 1m, 15.39s. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

3. EL TROPICO PLATE (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SUBJUCATE (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Fashion Stars (Nakhat Singh) 2, Mystical Magician (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Wisaka (Shahar Babu) 4. not run: Supreme Justice. 1-1/4, 3-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 0.42s. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm, Mr. Madhavan Srinivasan & Mrs. S. Nirmala. Trainer: Mandanna.

4. SEPTEMBER HANDICAP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: RENEGADE (Azfar Syeed) 1, Magical Wish (Yash Narredu) 2, Ayur Shakti (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Royal Blues (A. Imran Khan) 4. 1/2, 2-3/4 and 2. 1m, 28.32s. Owner: Mr. H. Thumbuswamy. Trainer: P. Krishna.

5. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): MULTIFACETED (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Born Queen (P. Trevor) 2, Victorious Sermon (Zervan) 3 and Vachan (C. Umesh) 4. 4, 4-1/2 and lnk. 1m, 25.36s. Owners: M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: D. Byramji.

6. CHETTINAD CEMENT NILGIRIS 1000 GUINEAS (1,400m), 3-y-o fillies (Terms): BRUNHILD (Gusto-Star Of China) D.S. Deora 1, Scruples (Air Support-Schiavone) P. Trevor 2, Chashn (Kingda Ka- Maun Vrat) C. Umesh 3 and Baby Bazooka (Kingda Ka-Bullseye) Zervan 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 26.35s. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. HIGHLAND BRAVE HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: OFF SHORE BREEZE (Yash Narredu) 1, Royal Pearl (C. Brisson) 2, Beauteous Maximus (Farid Ansari) 3 and Eagle Bluff (Kiran Naidu) 4. 4-1/4, 5-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 28.37s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.