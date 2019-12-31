Brothers In Arms, Treasure Delight, Knight Templar, Akita Pro and Rhapsody impress

Brothers In Arms, Treasure Delight, Knight Templar, Akita Pro and Rhapsody impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 31)

Inner sand:

600m: Shivalik Show (Shinde) 40. Stretched out well.

1000m: Armenia (A. Velu), Akasi (S. Hussain) 1-7, 600/40. They worked well.

Outer sand:

600m: Lucky Isabella (Nazerul), Adela (A. Imran) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mohican (A. Imran) 43.5. In fine shape. Mountain Lion (Chetan G) 43.5. In fine trim. Chameleons Image (Nazerul) 44. Moved well. Slice Of Heaven (P. Ramesh) 42.5. Pleased. Treasure Striker (I. Chisty) 44. Shaped well. Violin (Nazerul), Shivalic Gold (Chetan G) 45. They moved freely. Amalfi Sunrise (Mark), a 2-y-o (Whatsthescript-Villandry) (Khurshad) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Zee Zee Top (R. Pradeep), Matchless (Jagadeesh) 44. They finished together.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript-Cherokee Star) (Mark), Arrogance (A. Velu) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Good Time Indeed (B. Harish) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Handsome (Suraj), Radiant Treasure (Mark) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran), Welcome Surprise (Khurshad) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Treasure Delight (Suraj) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 1-14, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Royal Sceptre (Rajesh B) 1-14, 600/44. Moved freely. Mariachi (T.S. Jodha) 1-14, 600/43. Moved attractively. Cosmic Feeling (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Brothers In Arms (Jagadeesh) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/43. A good display. Alpha (Jagadeesh), Peluche (Cheten G) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ashwa Raftar (Arul), Estella (I. Chisty) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Tazahum-State Secret) (Suraj), Simply Magical (S. Hussain) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Psychic Force (Irvan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Singhsaab (A. Ramu) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

1400m: Knight Templar (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1600m: War Hammer (Suraj) 1-59, (1,600-600) 1-11. Moved freely. Seventh Mile (rb) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Pleased. Rhapsody (Indrajeet) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.