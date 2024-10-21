Brooklyn Beauty for the Raja Mahboob Karan Memorial Cup

The five-year-old mare Brooklyn Beauty, who ran second in her last start, should make amends in the Raja Mahboob Karan Memorial Cup, the chief event of Monday’s (Oct. 21) races.

1. SIRCILLA PLATE (2,000m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.20 p.m.: 1. China Town (7) Vivek 60, 2. Caraxes (5) Afroz K 56.5, 3. Just Incredible (3) Surya Prakash 56.5, 4. Federer (2) P. Ajeeth K 54, 5. Peppi (6) Ashad Asbar 53, 6. Das (1) G. Naresh 52.5 and 7. Mademoiselle (4) Abhay Singh 50.

1. PEPPI, 2. CHINA TOWN, 3. FEDERER

2. PLAY.HYDRACES.COM CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.55: 1. Bold Beauty (3) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Ashwa Yashvir (4) Gaurav 59, 3. Mr. Perfect (8) Mohit 58.5, 4. Doe A Deer (5) Shivansh 56, 5. Exclusive Black (7) Md. Ismail 56, 6. Mirezeta (1) Rafique Sk. 55.5, 7. City Cruise (9) R.S. Jodha 55, 8. Talking Stick (6) Ajay K 51.5 and 9. Nav Lakhaa (2) P. Ajeeth K 50.5.

1. BOLD BEAUTY, 2. ASHWA YASHVIR, 3. EXCLUSIVE BLACK

3. NIJINSKY PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.30: 1. Nonpariel (2) Akshay K 60, 2. Splendour On Grass (4) G. Naresh 57.5, 3. Anemoi (3) Santosh Raj 55, 4. Pinatubo (5) Abhay Singh 53, 5. Blazing Saddle (8) P. Sai K 52, 6. D Extreme (7) Kuldeep Jr. 51.5, 7. Gifted Girl (6) B.R. Kumar 51.5 and 8. Club Queen (1) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. NONPARIEL, 2. ANEMOI, 3. BLAZING SADDLE

4. PLAY.HYDRACES.COM CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.05: 1. Arion One (5) Akshay K 60, 2. Shadow Baby (3) M. Mark 60, 3. Dali’s Destiny (8) Deepak Singh 59, 4. Darling’s Boy (9) Sonu K 58.5, 5. High Heels (1) B.R. Kumar 55.5, 6. Silver Lining (4) P. Ajeeth K 55.5, 7. Cherish The Lady (7) P. Sai K 54.5, 8. D Battle (6) Surya Prakash 54 and 9. Hoping King (2) Mohit 51.5.

1. DARLING’S BOY, 2. ARION ONE, 3. HIGH HEELS

5. LAND OF GLORY PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.40: 1. Pontefract (7) Shivansh 60.5, 2. Glorious Power (1) Md. Ekram 58.5, 3. Nucleus (2) Mohit 58, 4. Sangreal (6) Santosh Raj 57.5, 5. Rival (4) P. Sai K 54.5, 6. Winning Attitude (8) Afroz K 53.5, 7. Assured Success (3) Ajay K 52, 8. Born Brave (5) Kuldeep Sr. 51.5 and 9. Coming Home (—).

1. PONTEFRACT, 2. BORN BRAVE, 3. ASSURED SUCCESS

6. RAJA MAHBOOB KARAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.15: 1. Nightmare (5) Akshay K 60, 2. Yesterday (12) Surya Prakash 59.5, 3. Alpine Girl (8) Mohit 59, 4. Brooklyn Beauty (2) Ajay K 59, 5. True Icon (1) Gaurav 59, 6. Divine Destiny (11) Ashad Asbar 58, 7. Miss Marvellous (15) B.R. Kumar 58, 8. Sun Dancer (14) A.A. Vikrant 58, 9. City Of Blessing (7) Kuldeep Sr. 57, 10. Only My Way (13) Afroz K 57, 11. Carnival Lady (3) Shivansh 56, 12. Role Model (6) R.S. Jodha 55.5, 13. Ampere’s Touch (10) B. Nikhil 53.5, 14. Sundance Kid (4) Abhay Singh 52 and 15. Burgundy Black (9) Mukesh 51.

1. BROOKLYN BEAUTY, 2. NIGHTMARE, 3. AMPERE’S TOUCH

7. HALLMARK PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4.50: 1. Glimmer Of Hope (7) Shivansh 60, 2. Exponent (6) R.S. Jodha 59.5, 3. Silver Arrow (3) Gaurav 58.5, 4. Bien Pensant (2) Kuldeep Jr. 58, 5. Taaliyah (5) Deepak Singh 58, 6. Reining Queen (8) P. Ajeeth K 57, 7. Battle On (1) Ajay K 56 and 8. Stoli (4) Md. Ekram 54.5.

1. GLIMMER OF HOPE, 2. STOLI, 3. EXPONENT

Day’s Best: NONPARIEL

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala : All races