Brook Magic and Silk Stuff impress

December 02, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

CHENNAI: Brook Magic and Silk Stuff impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 2).

Inner sand:

600m: Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 42.5. In good shape. Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Mutant (Ram Nandan), Masterpiece (rb) 57, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Windsor Walk (rb) 58, 600/44. Unextended. Royal Icon (S. Kabdhar), Augusta (Farhan Alam) 55, 600/40.5. Former impressed. Annexed (Farhan Alam) 55, 600/42. Worked well. Sunche Dreams (rb), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Zazou) (rb) 59.5, 600/45. They finished together. Crown Drive (Farhan Alam), Crown Angel (S. Kabdhar) 57, 600/41. Former was handy while the latter was pushed.

1000m: Gandolfini (P. Vikram) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/45. Worked well. Slainte (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45. Handy. A 2-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. Eased up. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 1-7, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. The Sting (rb) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/44. In good condition. Bomber Jet (rb) 1-17.5, 8001-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Brook Magic (Farhan Alam), Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. They moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Dali - Sheer Elation) (rb) 1-13, 800/.59, 600/44. Handy. Silk Stuff (Inayat), Be Calm (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Formed showed out. Renegade (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Eased up in the last part. A 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Stormbolite) (Inayat), Glorious Evensong (Ram Nandan) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Dali - Reflections) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5. 600/48. Eased up.

1200m: Kings Walk (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part.

Noted on Sunday (Nov. 26):

Inner sand:

600m: Moriset (Ram Nandan) 40. In fine condition. Berrettini (Ram Nandan) 39.5. Moved well. Royal Falcon (rb), Raffinato (rb) 41.5. They moved together Gazebo Grande (rb) 44.5.

800m: Awesomeness (rb), Mayflower (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They finished level. Off Shore Breeze (rb), a 2-y-o (Lucifer Sam - Power Drive) (rb) 58.5, 600/45. They are in good shape. Kundavi (rb), Sangavai (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Swarga (Inayat) 59.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Rhiannan (rb), Western Girl (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They worked well. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Despacito (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Wind Symbol (Inayat) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. The Sting (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. A fit pair. Zen Zero (Ram Nandan) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Handy. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Sensations (P. Vikram) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

Noted on Friday (Nov. 24):

Inner sand:

600m: Off Shore Breeze (rb), a 2-y-o (Dali - Sheer Elation) (Inayat) 39.5. They strode out well.

800m: Desert Star (rb) 56, 600/41. Shaped well.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (rb), Romualdo (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (Inayat), Element (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former showed out. Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. Niggled. Zen Zero (Ram Nandan), a 2-y-o (Dali - Real Queen) (R. Manish) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Swarga (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Noble Grand (R. Manish), Stillwater (rb) 1-11, 800/59, 600/45. They finished together.

