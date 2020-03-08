Bronx fancied for C.N. Wadia Gold Cup

The six-year-old gelding Bronx, who is in fine tune, may win the C.N.Wadia Gold Cup (Gr.2), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Mar.8) afternoon races.

Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and 3 metres wife from 1200m upto the winning post.

1. REON PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 3.30 p.m.: 1. Steppenwolf (1) A. Prakash 59, 2. Pleiades (5) Aniket 58.5, 3. Enid Blyton (2) Neeraj 58, 4. Guarnerius (7) Sandesh 57, 5. Brave (6) Dashrath 54.5, 6. Memorable Eyes (3) Kaviraj 53, 7. Between Friends (4) Peter 51 and 8. Xponential (8) Merchant 50.5.

1. GUARNERIUS, 2. ENID BLYTON, 3. PLEIADES.

2. RAJ GOCULDAS TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward – 4.00: 1. Auburn (2) Sandesh 59, 2. Augustus Caesar (5) Neeraj 53, 3. Excellent Gold (1) Dashrath 49, 4. Texas Gold (4) Nazil 49 and 5. Zenon (3) Kaviraj 49.

1. AUBURN, 2. AUGUSTUS CAESAR.

3. KOLAH TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only – 4.30: 1. King Of Katni (1) Dashrath 55, 2. Maplewood (6) Neeraj 55, 3. Touch Of Faith (4) Nicky Mackay 55, 4. Wafy (2) J.Chinoy 55, 5. Arcadia (7) Kaviraj 53.5, 6. Isle Of Skye (5) Chouhan 53.5, 7. La Teste (8) Chouhan 53.5 and 8. Minx (3) Zeeshan 53.5.

1. ISLE OF SKYE, 2. ARCADIA, 3. LA TESTE.

4. ARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 5.00: 1. Brazos (2) V.Walkar 59.5, 2. Lucky Luciano (5) Neeraj 59, 3. Mishka’s Pride (3) Sandesh 58, 4. Benevolence (1) Dashrath 56.5 and 5. Grey Falcon (4) Kaviraj 50.

1. LUCKY LUCIANO , 2. MISHKA’S PRIDE.

5. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2,400m), 4-y-o & over – 5.30: 1. Caprisca (3) David Egan 59, 2. Bronx (2) Chouhan 58, 3. Magistero (1) Neeraj 53 and 4. Vulcan (4) Sandesh 53.

1. BRONX, 2. CAPRISCA.

6. INDIAN NAVY TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 – 6.00: 1. Western Front (1) David Egan 59, 2. Barack (8) Neeraj 56.5, 3. Polyneices (6) Chouhan 56, 4. My Precious (7) Bhawani 55.5, 5. Arc Shine (2) Aniket 53.5, 6. Timeless Deeds (5) Dashrath 52.5, 7. Cormorant (3) Sandesh 52 and 8. Tar Heel (4) Zeeshan 51.

1. BARACK, 2. POLYNEICES, 3. WESTERN FRONT.

Day’s Best : AUBURN.

Double : GUARNERIUS – BARACK.

Jackpot : 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble : 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala : All races.

Super Jackpot : 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.