Briar Ridge should deliver in the feature event

November 25, 2022 12:30 am | Updated November 24, 2022 05:56 pm IST - Hyderabad:

The four-year-old gelding Briar Ridge, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the upper division of the Raja Narasimha Rao Memorial Cup, the main event of Friday’s (Nov. 25) races here.

1. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.45 p.m.: 1. Char Ek Char (5) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Different (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 3. Star Racer (1) Aneel 59.5, 4. Flamingo Fame (2) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 5. Gusty Note (4) A.A. Vikrant 55, 6. Coming Home (3) D.S. Deora 54, 7. Hot Seat (6) Md. Ismail 54, 8. Blue Label (8) Surya Prakash 52 and 9. Blazing Jupiter (9) Vivek G 50.5.

1. CHAR EK CHAR, 2. FLAMINGO FAME, 3. DIFFERENT

2. NALGONDA CUP(Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.15: 1. Mr. Perfect (4) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Hugh Capet (1) D.S. Deora 59, 3. Desert Sultan (7) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. Vision Of Rose (2) Koushik 57, 5. Hoping Cloud (6) Mohit Singh 56, 6. Royal Pal (8) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Exclusive Luck (5) Md. Ismail 53.5 and 8. Bijli (3) Abhay Singh 53.

1. HUGH CAPET, 2. DESERT SULTAN, 3. EXCLUSIVE LUCK

3. RAJA NARASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.45: 1. DRD (6) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. The Image (2) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 3. Dyanoosh (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 4. Cosmic Run (3) Koushik 54, 5. Ok Boss (1) Khurshad Alam 53.5, 6. Ambitious Star (7) Afroz Khan 53, 7. Bangor On Dee (5) D.S. Deora 51.5 and 8. Stag’s Leap (8) Santosh Raj 51.5.

1. THE IMAGE, 2. DRD, 3. DYANOOSH

4. NALGONDA CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Unmatched (2) Surya Prakash 60, 2. True Marshal (8) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Candy Girl (1) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 4. Ice Berry (3) Aneel 56.5, 5. Alpine Girl (6) P. Sai Kumar 55, 6. Spectacular Cruise (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55, 7. Challenger (5) Gaurav Singh 52.5 and 8. Protocol (7) Md. Ismail 52.5.

1. TRUE MARSHAL, 2. CANDY GIRL, 3. SPECTACULAR CRUISE

5. BRAVE DANCER PLATE (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o and upward (Cat. II), 3.45: 1. Ballerina (7) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 2. N R I Sport (6) G. Naresh 60, 3. Red Snaper (3) Afroz Khan 60, 4. Soloist (9) Abhay Singh 58.5, 5. Amyra (5) Mukesh Kumar 58, 6. Kingston (10) Gaurav Singh 58, 7. Staridar (8) Kiran Naidu 58, 8. Stunning Force (4) Md. Ismail 58, 9. Trump Star (2) A.A. Vikrant 58 and 10. Xfinity (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58.

1. BALLERINA, 2. SOLOIST, 3. KINGSTON

6. RAJA NARASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.15: 1. Lifes Song (8) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Able Love (1) B. Nikhil 56.5, 3. Carlisle (4) D.S. Deora 53.5, 4. Briar Ridge (5) Santosh Raj 53, 5. All Time Legend (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 6. Top Diamond (3) Md. Ismail 52.5, 7. Castlerock (2) Rafique Sk. 51 and 8. Malibu (6) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. BRIAR RIDGE, 2. LIFES SONG, 3. CARLISLE

7. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. Above The Law (2) Md. Ismail 60, 2. Doe A Deer (7) Aneel 60, 3. Top In Class (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 4. Garnet (8) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 5. Baisa (1) Kiran Naidu 55, 6. Precious Gift (4) P. Sai Kumar 54, 7. Star Cruise (6) Vivek G 54 and Delhi Heights (5) B. Nikhil 51.

1. TOP IN CLASS, 2. PRECIOUS GIFT, 3. ABOVE THE LAW

Day’s Best: THE IMAGE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.