Brave Beauty pleases

September 28, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PUNE:

Brave Beauty pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lit (Parmar) 39. Moved freely. Kings Love (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Adonis (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Chat (Parmar) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Pride’s Angel (Srinath) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Mufaza (rb), Nobility (V. Walkar) 53, 600/40. Both moved together freely. Misty (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Urged. Inishmore (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Ataash (Mosin) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Giant King (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was one length superior. Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha), Pride’s Prince (Srinath) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. They moved level freely. Jetfire (Aniket) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Pure (rb), India Strong (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Encantamento (C.S. Jodha), Flaming Lamborgini (Srinath) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1400m: Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Good.