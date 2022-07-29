Races

Brave Beauty excels

Brave Beauty excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (July 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Silver Bells (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy.

800m: Dalasan (Ayyar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Nelson River (Gore) 57, 600/42. Easy. Whatsinaname (rb) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Brave Beauty (A. Prakash), Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Gangster (Zervan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Lagertha (rb), Baku (Zameer) 54, 600/38. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1000m: Zarak (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Jubilant Journey (app), Indian Crown (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Former made up four lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Snowfall (Towfeeq) 1-24, 600/41. Shaped well.


