ADVERTISEMENT

Bourbonaire, Champions Way, John Wick and Sekhmet catch the eye

Published - September 30, 2024 05:53 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Bourbonaire, Champions Way, John Wick and Sekhmet catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 30).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (Arvind) 40.5. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Macron (Arvind) 1-9, 600/39. impressed. Imperial Star (Shinde), Golden Glory (Siddaraju) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand:

600m: Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 43. Moved impressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Domina (Ramesh K) 1-16, 600/43. In fine trim, note.

1200m: Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Bourbonaire (Shinde), Polished Girl (Prabhakaran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 600m and finished four lengths behind.

1400m: John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. An eye-catching display. Champions Way (Shinde) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. An excellent display.

Outer sand — Sept. 29:

600m: Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved on the bit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US