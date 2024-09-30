Bourbonaire, Champions Way, John Wick and Sekhmet catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 30).

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (Arvind) 40.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Macron (Arvind) 1-9, 600/39. impressed. Imperial Star (Shinde), Golden Glory (Siddaraju) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 43. Moved impressively.

1000m: Domina (Ramesh K) 1-16, 600/43. In fine trim, note.

1200m: Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Bourbonaire (Shinde), Polished Girl (Prabhakaran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 600m and finished four lengths behind.

1400m: John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. An eye-catching display. Champions Way (Shinde) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. An excellent display.

Outer sand — Sept. 29:

600m: Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved on the bit.