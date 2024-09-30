GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bourbonaire, Champions Way, John Wick and Sekhmet catch the eye

Published - September 30, 2024 05:53 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Bourbonaire, Champions Way, John Wick and Sekhmet catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 30).

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (Arvind) 40.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Macron (Arvind) 1-9, 600/39. impressed. Imperial Star (Shinde), Golden Glory (Siddaraju) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju) 43. Moved impressively.

1000m: Domina (Ramesh K) 1-16, 600/43. In fine trim, note.

1200m: Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Bourbonaire (Shinde), Polished Girl (Prabhakaran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 600m and finished four lengths behind.

1400m: John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. An eye-catching display. Champions Way (Shinde) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. An excellent display.

Outer sand — Sept. 29:

600m: Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved on the bit.

Published - September 30, 2024 05:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.