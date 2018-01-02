Botswana Bolt, Dr Logan, Buscadero and Ravelnation please

Botswana Bolt, Dr Logan, Buscadero and Ravelnation pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 2)

Inner sand:

1000m: Tutankhamun (Suraj) 1-7, 600/40.5. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Mogadishu (rb) 43.5. Moved well. Winning Heart (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Turf Tactics (Raja Rao) 1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Buscadero (Shiva Kumar), Del Ferro (S.K. Paswan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Summer Palace (Nazerul), a 3-y-o (Strong Suit–Age Of Magic) (Anjar) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.6, 600/45. They moved freely. Goat (Irvan Singh) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1600m: Dr Logan (Mrs. Silva), Ace Bucephalus (Anjar) 1-56, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former showed out.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: So Quick (Suraj), Peppa (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 36. Former finished two lengths ahead. Armenia (Qureshi), Radiant Treasure (Darshan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Tic Tac Toe (Mallikarjun), Miss Revolution (Vivek) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished distance ahead. Wrekin (rb), Ocean Park (B. Nayak) 1-18, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Leon (R. Pradeep), Tanishka (M. Ravi) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Shamsadas Girl (Irvan Singh), Annalease (Arshad) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38. They took a level jump and finished together. Secretsuperstar (A. Ramu), Andra King (P. Ramesh), a 2-y-o (Win Legend–Tijuca Forest) (T.M. Prashant) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well. Freestyle (P. Mani), Countrys Pearl (Nazerul) 1-22, (1,200-600) 36. Former finished four lengths ahead. All The Way (A. Ramu), a 2-y-o (Midnight Interlude– Hunt A Mistress) (P. Ramesh) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Win Legend – Integra) (Shahbuddin), Hit Again (R. Anand) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well. Wonderlust (rb), Fiorenzo (Nazerul) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out smartly.