Botero shines

March 13, 2022 17:02 IST

March 13, 2022 17:02 IST

MUMBAI

Botero shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Stars For You (rb) 37. Moved well.

800m: King Of Katni (Hamir) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Lord Murphy (Zervan), Silver Steps (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Edmund (Sharukh), Top Class/Diamonite (rb) 56, 600/41.5. They ended level.

1000m: Queens Pride (rb) 1-7, 60042. Good. Remus (Mansoor), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Thunberg (Chouhan), Venus (Kaviraj) 1-10, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Fidato (Hamir), Pisa (Mansoor) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Wordsmith (Chouhan), Frankie (Kaviraj) 1-10, 600/42. Both moved freely.

1200m: Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-24, 600/41. Moved fluently. Sun Gold (Chouhan), Irrepressible (app) 1-24, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Hunar (Shelar), Dexa (Hamir) 1-25, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

1400m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-38, 600/41. Retains form. Medora (Kaviraj) 1-41, 600/43. Easy. Botero (Kirtish), The Bawaji (app) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former who started three lengths behind easily finished five lengths ahead with blinkers on.