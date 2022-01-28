Botero appears to have an edge among equals

CHENNAI:

28 January 2022 01:30 IST

Going by their racing form and track movements, at least three to four horses appear to have equal chances in the Coromandel Gromor South India Derby Stakes (2,400m), to be run here on Friday (Jan. 28). Though this year’s Derby seems to be an open affair, Pesi Shroff’s ward Botero, who has improved a lot since his second to Kamaria (2,400m) at Mumbai, may make amends.

The carried over amounts of ₹1,10,488 and ₹37,700 will be added to the Jackpot and the third treble pool respectively.

1. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,800m), rated 00 to 25, 1-00 p.m.: 1. Mystical Magician (3) Yash Narredu 60, 2. Victory Walk (1) A. Imran Khan 60, 3. Swiss Agatta (6) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 4. Catalyst (7) K. Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Welcome Chakkaram (4) C. Umesh 58, 6. Roses In My Dreams (2) C. Brisson 57.5 and 7. Dean’s Grey (5) P.P. Dhebe 51.

1. CATALYST, 2. WELCOME CHAKKRAM, 3. ROSES IN MY DREAMS

2. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45, 1-30: 1. Arc De Triomphe (5) P. Trevor 60, 2. Excellent Star (11) Dhanu Singh 60, 3. Moonlight Sonata (1) C. Umesh 60, 4. Proposed (12) P. Sai Kumar 60, 5. The Intimidator (3) Shane Gray 59.5, 6. Maranello (6) A.S. Peter 59, 7. Salvador (4) P. Vikram 59, 8. Masterpiece (8) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 9. Wisaka (9) Ashhad Asbar 58, 10. Reckoning (7) Sai Vamsi 57.5, 11. Royal Treasure (10) Nakhat Singh 57.5 and 12. Roger O’More (2) Farhan Alam 57.

1. ARC DE TRIOMPHE, 2. THE INTIMIDATOR, 3. MOONLIGHT SONATA

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 2-00: 1. Dark Son (3) Nikhil Naidu 56, 2. Royal Monarch (9) Nakhat Singh 56, 3. Augusta (4) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 4. Dazzling Princess (2) P.P. Dhebe 54.5, 5. Fiery Red (1) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 6. Jawai (5) C. Umesh 57.5, 7. Lebua (8) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 8. Santamarina Star (7) Antony Raj 54.5 and 9. Star Lap (6) Yash Narredu 54.5.

1. STAR LAP, 2. AUGUSTA, 3. DARK SON

4. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Shadow Of Love (2) B. Dharshan 60, 2. Winraise (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Lady Solitaire (6) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 4. Valeska (5) C. Umesh 59.5, 5. Rwanda (1) A. Imran Khan 59, 6. Santa Clara (3) C.S. Jodha 59, 7. Succession (10) Yash Narredu 59, 8. Protea (9) Dhanu Singh 57.5, 9. Sweet Fragrance (7) P.P. Dhebe 57 and 10. Senora Bianca (4) P. Sai Kumar 52.5.

1. SANTA CLARA, 2. SUCCESSION, 3. VALESKA

5. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65, 3-00: 1. That’s My Class (12) Antony Raj 61, 2. Thunderclap (1) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 3. Rays Of Sun (7) P. Trevor 59, 4. Cotton Hall (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 5. Demerara (11) P.P. Dhebe 55, 6. Beejay (9) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Texas Rose (5) Ram Nandan 54, 8. Decisive (8) Shahar Babu 53.5, 9. Dont Dilly Dally (2) Farhan Alam 53, 10. Due Diligence (3) Ashhad Asbar 53, 11. Waytogo (6) C. Umesh 53 and 12. Glorious Sunshine (10) Yash Narredu 51.

1. Rays Of Sun, 2. Due Diligence, 3. Waytogo

6. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-30: 1. Berrettini (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 2. Cynosure (2) P. Sai Kumar 56, 3. Desert Storm (6) Manikandan 56, 4. Glorious Evensong (1) C. Umesh 56, 5. Kay Star (8) Ashhad Asbar 56, 6. King Louis (7) Shane Gary 56, 7. Still I Rise (3) Yash Narredu 56 and 8. Chaposa Springs (5) Dhanu Singh 54.5.

1. KAY STAR, 2. STILL I RISE, 3. KING LOUIS

7. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Gr. III), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Cavallo Veloce (1) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Bellator (4) P. Trevor 59.5, 3. Bernardini (2) Nikhil Naidu 58, 4. Vachan (5) P.P. Dhebe 58 and 5. Victory Parade (3) Akshay Kumar 58.

1. CAVALLO VELOCE, 2. BELLATOR

8. COROMANDEL GROMOR SOUTH INDIA DERBY STAKES (Gr. I), (2,400m), 4-y-o (Terms), 4-30: 1. Botero (7) P. Trevor 57, 2. Bugsy (3) Yash Narredu 57, 3. Evaldo (4) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Imperial Blue (2) C. Umesh 57, 5. Kensington (8) S. John 57, 6. Presidential (1) P.S. Chouhan 57, 7. Southern Dynasty (6) C.S. Jodha 57 and 8. Trust Bond (5) Neeraj 57.

1. BOTERO, 2. KENSINGTON, 3. EVALDO

9. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-15: 1. Wild Frank (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Soul Mate (7) Akshay Kumar 58, 3. Ready Player One (8) Ashhad Asbar 57.5, 4. War Emblem (9) Nikhil Naidu 57, 5. Grey Twilight (6) Antony Raj 56.5, 6. Choir (10) C. Umesh 56, 7. Full Of Surprise (11) Angad 56, 8. Prince Of Windsor (3) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 9. Demesthenes (4) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 10. Hadar (2) S. Kamble 52.5 and 11. Regal Kid (1) Manikandan 52.

1. CHOIR, 2. SOUL MATE, 3. WAR EMBLEM

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Mini Jkt: 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9.