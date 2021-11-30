Races

Botero and Tarzan show out

Botero and Tarzan showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 30) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Gilt Edge (rb) 39. Easy. Taimur (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: Juliette (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Scotland (Dashrath), Memorable Moments (Hamir) 1-10, 600/41. They were easy. Bright Approach (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Urged.

1200m: Botero (Chouhan) 1-21, 600/38. Moved attractively. Princess Of Naples (Shelar), Leto (Hamir) 1-23, 600/41. They moved level freely.

Race track:

600m: 2/y/os Fiero/Velocita (Akshay), El Kabeir/Musially (K.Kadam) 37. They ended level. Phoenix Tower/Anacapri (Neeraj), Absolute Star (rb) 38. Both moved freely. 2/y/os Bombay (Aniket), Ampere/Cogito Ergo Sum (Agarwal) 40. Pair easy.

1000m: 2/y/o Coeur De Lion (Agarwal), Power Of Thor (Aniket) 58, 600/34. Former was two lengths better. 2/y/o Son Of A Gun (H.G. Rathod), Royal Castle (app) 59, 600/32. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Bernsteinkuste (H.G. Rathod), Arabian Storm (app) 1-1, 600/34. Former was one length better. 2/y/os Mehr (Chouhan), Venus (Shelar) 1-4, 600/36. Former was superior. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Connaught (P. Shinde), 2/y/o Liam (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 600/39. They were easy.

1200m: Tarzan (Chouhan), Angels Trumpet (Bhawani) 1-15, 600/33. Former made up four lengths and finished five lengths ahead.


