BornTo Be Spoilt, Cairo, Brilliant Way and Golden Warrior work well 

January 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI:

BornTo Be Spoilt, Cairo, Brilliant Way and Golden Warrior worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 4).

Outer sand: 800m: Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/40.5. Extended. Felix (rb), Vinamrao (Indrajeet Kumar) 57.5, 600/43. They moved well and finished level. Cairo (rb), Born To Be Spoilt (rb) 55, 600/40. They impressed. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Proud (Manikandan), Eagle Bluff (rb) 57, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Salome (rb) (1200-600) 45. Easy. Succession (Mudassar) 47. Easy. Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari), Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 44.5. They were easy and level. Black Label (rb) 40. Worked well.

800m: Winraise (rb), Cherokee Run (rb) 1-3, 600/47. They were easy. Aurora Borealis (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/44.5. Shaped well. The Awakening (Mudassar) 58, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Larado (A.M. Alam) 1-2, 600/47.5. Made In Heaven (C. Brisson) 1-3, 600/48. Gimmler (C. Brisson) 59.5, 600/44. Niggled. Brilliant Way (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (Mudassar) 58, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Eyes Of Falcon (rb), Vayu (K.V. Baskar) 1-0, 600/45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Chaposa Springs (R. Manish) 1-17.5, 800;1-3, 600/48. Mysterious Angel (C. Brisson), Campania (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Hebron (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Tale Of A Champion - Mountain Stream) (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Place Vendome (S. Kamble) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Handy. Athenian (S. Kamble) 1-16.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy.

1200m: Queenette (rb), Tiramisu (rb) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely.

