Born Queen takes South India Oaks in style

Born Queen (Suraj Narredu astride) won the South India Oaks, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (January. 1). The winner, trained by S. Narredu, is the property of United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders.

Born Queen was a handy fifth at the final bend when Suraj, who rode a well-judged race, made his move in the straight. The filly, which had claimed the South India 1000 Guineas, accelerated tremendously to two reminders near the 200m mark and went clear to register her fourth win and complete a Classic double.

1. K. BALARAMA DAS MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): LADY SOLITAIRE (Nakhat Singh) 1, Bolivia (Umesh), Sweet Fragrance (Irvan Singh) 3 and Whistle Podu (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.41s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. CANTERBURY PARK PLATE (1,000m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: EYES OF FALCON (Zervan) 1, Parrys Glory (Ayaz Khan) 2, Star Convey (Iltaf Hussain) 3 and Full Bloom (Brisson) 4. Not run: Tigress Paw. Shd, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 0.79s. Owners: Mr. Kishore Futnani & Mr. Chirag D. Joshi. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

3. DOUBLE OR QUITS PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25: BLUE PATENT (P. Trevor) 1, Catalyst (Shahar Babu) 2, Betty Boop (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Beautiful Princess (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and shd. 1m, 55.98s. Owners: Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Husain Sultan Ali Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. G. KASTURI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 60 to 85: ROYAL CURRENCY (Brisson) 1, Durango (Irvan Singh) 2, Sentosa (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Semele (Zervan) 4. 1, 4-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 37.76s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. SOUTH INDIA OAKS (2,400m), 4-y-o Indian Fillies only (Terms): BORN QUEEN (Tazahum- State Secret) Suraj Narredu 1, SUCCESSOR (Litir Mor-Sweeping Success) P. Trevor 2, BISATE (Western Aristocrate-Verbier) Zervan 3 and LUMINOUS (Speaking of Which-Allaire) Akshay Kumar 4. 3-1/4, 1 and nose. 2m, 37.46s. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer S. Narredu.

6. SCARFACE PLATE (1,800m), rated 40 to 65: PENANG (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Torbert (Umesh) 2, Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 3 and My Passion (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Pacific Dunes. 3/4, lnk and 5-1/4. 1m, 52.46s. Owners: Mr. K.R. Muthukaruppan & Mr. V.M. Gopal. Trainer: Mandanna.

7. SOUTHERN REGENT PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: DESERT FORCE (C.P. Khanal) 1, Radical Review (Suraj Narredu) 2, Sanctuary Cove (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Illustrious Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 27.69s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: B. Suresh.