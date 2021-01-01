Born Queen primed to complete Classic double

CHENNAI:

01 January 2021 00:30 IST

Born Queen, who won the South India 1000 Guineas in a facile manner, is poised to complete a Classic double by adding the South India Oaks, the feature event of the races to be held here on New Year’s Day (January 1). The added attraction is the carried over amounts of ₹88,223 and ₹37,386 that will be included to the jackpot and mini jackpot pools respectively.

1. K. BALARAMA DAS MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 1-45 p.m.: 1. Knott So Knotty (6) Zervan 56, 2. Masterpiece (7) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Off Shore Breeze (5) P. Trevor 56, 4. Stride Forever (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 5. Whistle Podu (1) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Bolivia (2) Umesh 54.5, 7. Lady Solitaire (3) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 8. Pink Pearl (4) Brisson 54.5 and 9. Sweet Fragrance (8) Irvan Singh 54.5.

1. LADY SOLITAIRE, 2. BOLIVIA, 3. SWEET FRAGRANCE

Advertising

Advertising

2. CANTERBURY PARK PLATE (1,000m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (No whip), 2-15: 1. Full Bloom (13) Brisson 60, 2. Rafaele (3) A.M. Alam 59.5, 3. Star Convey (7) Iltaf Hussain 59.5, 4. SpIrit Of Zion (8) B. Nikhil 57, 5. Pappa Rich (4) Irvan Singh 56, 6. Absolute Authority (9) Farhan 55, 7. Eyes Of Falcon (14) Zervan 54.5, 8. Amicus Curiae (1) S. Kamble 54, 9. Phoebe Buffay (11) Shahar Babu 53.5, 10. Glorious Nissy (10) Umesh 53, 11. Parrys Glory (6) Ayaz Khan 53, 12. Onyx (12) Azfar Syeed 52.5, 13. Supreme Commander (2) Nakhat Singh 50.5 and 13. Tigress Paw (5) P. Sai Kumar 50.5.

1. PAPPA RICH, 2. EYES OF FALCON, 3. SPIRIT OF ZION

3. DOUBLE OR QUITS PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25, 2-45: 1. Chalouchi Girl (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Heart Of Gold (10) Umesh 60, 3. Blue Patent (9) P. Trevor 59, 4. Betty Boop (7) Azfar Syeed 58.5, 5. Dean’s Grey (1) Irvan Singh 58.5, 6. Beautiful Princess (2) P. Sai Kumar 58, 7. Catalyst (11) Shahar Babu 58, 8. Shelomi (4) A.M. Alam 54.5, 9. Gardiner (6) Farhan 54, 10. Perfect Support (8) Jarnardhan P 53.5 and 11. Cleona (5) B. Nikhil 53.

1. BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS, 2. BETTY BOOP, 3. BLUE PATENT

4. G. KASTURI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 60 to 85 (out station horses eligible), 3-15: 1. Silver Hawk (—) (—) 60, 2. Durango (4) Irvan Singh 59.5, 3. Octavian (13) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 4. Semele (9) Zervan 59, 5. Rutbedaar (6) S. Kamble 57.5, 6. Star Twist (10) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 7. Hebron (1) Umesh 56.5, 8. Sentosa (12) Azfar Syeed 56.5, 9. Square The Circle (2) P. Trevor 55.5, 10. Drei Bruder (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55, 11. Queen Of Venice (5) A.M. Alam 55, 12. Royal Currency (11) Brisson 54.5, 13. Cotton Hall (14) P. Sai Kumar 54 and 14. Royal Prestige (3) Shahar Babu 54.

1. SQUARE THE CIRCLE, 2. STAR TWIST, 3. OCTAVIAN

5. SOUTH INDIA OAKS (2,400m), 4-y-o Indian Fillies only (Terms), 3-45: 1. Bisate (2) Zervan 57, 2. Born Queen (3) Suraj Narredu 57, 3. Classic Charm (5) Nakhat Singh 57, 4. Luminous (4) Akshay Kumar 57 and 5. Successor (1) P. Trevor 57.

1. BORN QUEEN, 2. SUCCESSOR

6. SCARFACE PLATE (1,800m), rated 40 to 65, 4-15: 1. Supreme Fragrance (2) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Comanche Brave (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 3. Demerara (4) Azfar Syeed 59.5, 4. Royal Commander (9) P. Trevor 59.5, 5. Pacific Dunes (1) Janardhan P 59, 6. Torbert (8) Umesh 57.5, 7. My Passion (10) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 8. Royal Symphony (5) Farhan 54, 9. Chaitanya (6) Irvan Singh 52.5 and 10. Penang (3) P. Sai Kumar 52.

1. ROYAL COMMANDER, 2. MY PASSION, 3. TORBERT

7. SOUTHERN REGENT PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-45: 1. Victory Walk (13) Brisson 61.5, 2. Shreya’s Pet (4) Shahar Babu 60.5, 3. Swiss Agatta (14) S. Kamble 60.5, 4. Majestic Wind (7) P. Trevor 60, 5. Sanctuary Cove (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 6. Radical Review (11) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 7. Desert Force (3) C.P. Kannal 59, 8. Platini (10) P. Sai Kumar 58, 9. Illustrious Ruler (6) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 10. Saibya (5) Umesh 56.5, 11. Sifan (1) B. Nikhil 55.5, 12. Mulligan (9) Ayaz Khan 54, 13. Queen Justitia (12) A.M. Alam 54 and 14. Arazan’s Diamond (2) Azad Alam 50.

1. ILLUSTRIOUS RULER, 2. RADICAL REVIEW, 3. SANCTUARY COVE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.