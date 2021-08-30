Born Queen, Mr Kool, Glorious Destiny, and Beauteous Maximus please

CHENNAI:

Born Queen, Mr Kool, Glorious Destiny, and Beauteous Maximus pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 30).

Outer sand: 600m: Wind Symbol (Yash Narredu), Off Shore Breeze (-) 42.5. Former maintains form. Mystical Magicaian (rb), Glorious Symphony (C. Umesh) 48. Flame Of Diablo (Ramnandan) 47. Golden Marina (M. Bhaskar) 45. Easy. Maverick Mitchell (Ramandeep), Roger O'More (A. Imran Khan) 47. Conscious Keeper (M. Bhaskar) 46.

800m: Tudor Treasure (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/43. Moved well. Dont Dilly Dally (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/43.5. Mr Kool (R. Rupesh), Glorious Destiny (Nikhil Naidu) 56, 600/41. They pleased. Full Bloom (Shyam Kumar) 1-0.5, 600/44.5. Urged. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Wisaka (rb), Storm Flag (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46. Excellent Phoenix (Ramandeep) 1-0, 600/45. Extended.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Akshay) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Megasthenes (M. Bhaskar) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Born Queen (Yash Narredu) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42.5. She moved well within herself. King T'Chala (Ramandeep) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Beauteous Maximus (Farid Ansari) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/43. In good condition. Marshall (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. Pushed in the last part. Booms Lang (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand:

1000m: Gallant Star (J. Paswan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Easy.

Gate Practice (Inner sand): 1000m: Autumn Shower (Muzaffar Alam), Artic Star (rb), Fine Teak (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-2.5. Autumn Shower finished a distance in front. Epistoiary (rb), Country's Genius (Koshi Kumar), Star Of Texas (Azfar Syeed) 1-6. They jumped out well. Subjucate (Kuldeep Singh), Wise Don (rb) 1-9.5. They took a good jump. Fast Car (rb), Charliez Star (S. Sunil) 1-9. They jumped out well and finished together. Antigua (rb) 1-6.5. Took a slow jump and was brushed up. Romantic Bay (Inayat), Starlight (A. Ayaz Khan) and Stern Maiden (R. Rupesh) 1-3.5. Romantic Bay who took a fly jump impressed. Sir Baffert (rb) Hope And Glory (C. Umesh) 1-4.5. Latter finished five lengths in front. Sifan (rb), Star Proof (N. Murugan), Carnoustie (K. Lakhan) 1-6. The trio took a good jump. Samdaniya (Koshi Kumar), Vulture (Azfar Syeed) 1-7.5. Former jumped out well and finished a distance ahead. Fashion of Stars (Rajendra Singh), Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari), Amber Lightning (Shyam Kumar) 1-24. They took a good jump and were fully eased up after passing 800m. Alwaysastar (rb), Platini (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.5. They jumped out well and finished level. Artistryy (A. Ayaz Khan), Historian (S. Sunil) and Roses In My Dreams (rb) 1-7. They jumped out well and finished in that order.

Noted on Sunday (Aug. 29): Outer sand: 600m: Farewell (rb) 44. Urged. Full Of Surprise (Ramnandan) 45.5. Handy. Sparkleberry (Ramnandan) 46.5. Gingersnap (Ramnandan) 46.

800m: My Opinion (Koshi Kumar) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Royal Pearl (rb), Knight Envied (Shahar Babu) 57, 600/42.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Emissary (rb), Abilitare (rb) 59, 600/43.5. They were urged in the last part. Cavallo Veloce (Shahar Babu), Royal Currency (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim.

1000m: Amendment (Nikhil Naidu), Emelda (C. Umesh) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. Former too good. Renegade (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Pushed. Devils Magic (rb) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings.

Noted on Saturday (Aug. 28): Inner sand: 1000m: Benin Bronze (rb), Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-17, 800/59, 600/43.5. They finished level, former better. Mr Kool (Nikhil Naidu) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.

Outer sand: 600m: Pacific (rb) 46.5.

800m: Rajputana (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Urged.