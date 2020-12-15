Born Queen asserts her supremacy in South India 1000 Guineas

Rewarding excellence: Trainer Satish Narredu, left, and jockey Suraj Narredu receiving the South India 1000 Guineas trophy from Madras Race Club chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah.

CHENNAI:

15 December 2020 19:38 IST

Satish Narredu-trained Born Queen (Suraj Narredu astride) claimed the South India 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the season here on Tuesday (Dec. 15), to complete a hat-trick of wins The winner is the property of United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders.

The daughter of Tazahum-State Secret, who jumped out smartly from gate 11 and was well positioned in the third position till the final turn, improved gradually and came up with gigantic strides to overtake long-time leader Good Connection in the last 250m to register a win by four lengths.

Trainer R. Ramanathan saddled three winners, while jockey Suraj Narredu scored a treble.

Advertising

Advertising

1. KENTUCKY PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: RENEGADE (Zervan) 1, Glorious Flame (A.M. Alam) 2, Incredible Star (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Choir (Umesh) 4. 2-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.90s. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. DECEMBER PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 0 to 25: INTOX (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Vibrant Approach (Brisson) 2, Heavenly Blue (C. Umesh) 3 and Orange Pekoe (Rayan Ahmed) 4. 2-1/4, 1-3/4 and 2. 1m, 1.20s. Owner: Mrs. Beena Mahaesh. Trainer: Vishesh.

3. DECEMBER PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 0 to 25: DAIYAMONDO (C. Umesh) 1, Medovic (Shahar Babu) 2, Palace Music (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Azeria (P. Vinod) 4. Not run: Arazinger. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 1.83s. Owners: Mr. Kishore Futnani & Mr. Chirag D. Joshi. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

4. K. BHAGAVAN DAS MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: THOMAS HARDY (Shahar Babu) 1, Royal Protocal (Akshay Kumar) 2, Palsy Walsy (Zervan) 3 and Crown Of Stars (B. Nikhil) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and shd. 59.72s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

5. K. BHAGAVAN DAS MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: GODS PLAN (Suraj Narredu) 1, Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 2, Kings Show (C. Umesh) 3 and My Passion (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Fiat Justitia. 3, 2-3/4 and 2. 59.28s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. SOUTH INDIA 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies only (Terms): BORN QUEEN (Tazahum- State Secret) (Suraj Narredu) 1, MISTLETOE (Win Legend-Conceptual) (Akshay Kumar) 2, NIGHT SECRET (Night of Thunder-Serenity Star) (Srinath) 3 and SUCCESSOR (Leitir Mor-Sweeping Success) (P. Trevor) 4. 4, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 36.96s. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. SUNDAY SILENCE PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: ROYAL COMMANDER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Dominant (P. Trevor) 2, Brilliant Script (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Sifan (C. Umesh) 4. Not run: Embrace. 3/4, 5-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 53.98s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

8. MIDNIGHT MADNESS PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: NIGHT HUNT (Suraj Narredu) 1, Shalem (Irvan Singh) 2, Royal Rules (Brisson) 3 and Catelyn (Kamigallu) 4. 4-1/2, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 25.77s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & United Racing Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.