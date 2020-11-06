Bora Bora wins feature event

Bora Bora (Brisson up) won the first division of the Change Of Luck Plate, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Nov. 6). The winner is owned by Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey and trained by P. Krishna.

1. NOVEMBER PLATE (1,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: RHIANNON (Yash) 1, Break The Silence (A.M. Alam) 2, Diayamondo (Antony Raj) 3 and Street Cat (M. Bhaskar) 4. Lnk, 4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 3.90s. Owners: Mr. Pavan Rangaraj, Estate of Late Mr. Ramesh Jagtiani, Mr. Krishore Reddy & Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. EGYPTIANA PLATE (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: INCREDIBLE STAR (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Desert Force (Kiran Naidu) 2, Pacific (B. Nikhil) 3 and Protea (Antony Raj) 4. Not run: Perfect Princess. Lnk, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 3.93s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

3. WELCOME CUP (Div. I), (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): EMBRACE (Brisson) 1, Angel Heart (M. Bhaskar) 2, Fakhrunisa (Yash) 3 and Full Of Surprise (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and lnk. 1m, 3.44s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

4. WELCOME CUP (Div. II), (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): WAKEFUL (Farhan) 1, Naomi (Jagadeesh) 2, Supreme Excelsior (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Royal Dreams (Brisson) 4. 4-1/2, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 3.51s. Owners: Mr. Arun Alagappan & Mr. Vikram Singh. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

5. BELMONT PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: GODS PLAN (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Dominant (A.M. Alam) 2, Towns End (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Star Proof (Kiran Naidu) 4. 5-1/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 17.70s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & United Racing Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. CHANGE OF LUCK PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 60 to 85: BORA BORA (Brisson) 1, Kingoftheworld (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Sentosa (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Emissary (Kiran Naidu) 4. Not run: Excelerate. Nose, 2-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 2.36s. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: P. Krishna.

7. WAR ADMIRAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: LORDSHIP (Brisson) 1, Breaking Bounds (Antony Raj) 2, Torbert (Jagadeesh) 3 and Imperial Empress (Nakhat Singh) 4. 5-1/2, Shd and 2-1/2. 1m, 16.32s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

8. CHANGE OF LUCK PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 60 to 85: STORM FLAG (Yash) 1, Cher Amie (Nakhat Singh) 2, Star Guitar (B. Nikhil) 3 and Excellent Phoenix (Azfar Syeed) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 2.86s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.