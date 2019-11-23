Bora Bora for the feature event

Bora Bora appeals most in the first division of the Be Safe Plate (1,000m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Nov. 23).

1. TIRUPUR PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & above rated 20 to 45, 1-45 p.m.: 1. Agnes (3) Farhan 60, 2. Princess Sanaa (2) P. Sai Kumar 58.5, 3. Fantastic Hit (4) B. Nikhil 57, 4. Luxzara (8) Yash 57, 5. Deetcove (7) Md. Asif Khan 56, 6. Catalyst (9) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 7. Dream Run (6) Umesh 54.5, 8. Glorious Wind (5) Brisson 54 and 9. Perfect Support (1) Merchant 50.

1. PRINCESS SANAA, 2. DREAM RUN, 3. DEETCOVE

2. HOTSTEPPER PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only rated 20 to 45, 2-15: 1. Kings Pride (Ex: Kingsfrolic) (6) Brisson 60, 2. Jericho (11) S. Shareef 59, 3. Royal Feelings (8) Akshay Kumar 59, 4. Don Emelda (5) Farhan 57.5, 5. Royal Commander (3) Rajendra Singh 57.5, 6. Stern Maiden (2) Muzaffar 57.5, 7. Haran (9) Umesh 57, 8. Jagathi (4) Azfar Syeed 56.5, 9. Arazinger (7) Md. Asif Khan 56,10. Moonlight Night (10) P. Sai Kumar 56 and 11. Azzaro (1) Irshad Alam 55.5.

1. HARAN, 2. ROYAL FEELINGS, 3. JAGATHI

3. HOTSEPPER PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) maiden 3-y-o only rated 20 to 45, 2-45: 1. Molto Veloce (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Yul Brynner (4) S. Shareef 59.5, 3. Love Supreme (5) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 4. Uncle Sam (10) Nazerul 58.5, 5. Magical Wish (2) Umesh 58, 6. Salwood (6) R. Ajay Kumar 58, 7. Shelomi (1) Yash 58, 8. Crimson Lane (8) A.M. Alam 57.5, 9. Symphony In Style (3) M. Bhaskar 57.5 and 10. Magic Storm (9) Kabdhar 56.

1. MAGICAL WISH, 2. MOLTO VELOCE, 3. SHELOMI

4. BE SAFE PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), rated 60 to 85 (no whip), 3-15: 1. Bora Bora (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. One Man Army (1) Indrajeet Kumar 60, 3. Pearl Nacklace (8) P. Sai Kumar 59.5, 4. Excelerate (5) B. Nikhil 59, 5. Wonder Blaze (7) Umesh 57.5, 6. Kingston Heath (4) S. Shareef 55.5, 7. Rutbedaar (2) Azfar Syeed 54, 8. Kapalua (6) Ayaz Khan 53.5 and 9. Cher Amie (—) (—) 52.

1. BORA BORA, 2. RUTBEDAAR, 3. WONDER BLAZE

5. J. THOMAS MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 3-45: 1. Texas Rose (5) Nazerul 60, 2. Kings Show (9) Umesh 58.5, 3. Lady Ascot (4) O’Donoghue 56.5, 4. Hadar (2) Farhan 55, 5. Branka (7) Yash 53.5, 6. Platini (6) M. Bhaskar 53.5, 7. Priceless Treasure (3) Nakhat Singh 52, 8. Squadron Leader (1) N. Murugan 51.5, 9. Star Elegant (8) Akshay Kumar 51.5 and 10. Chaitanya (10) B. Nikhil 51.

1. KINGS SHOW, 2. LADY ASCOT, 3. STAR ELEGANT

6. PRESIDENCY CLUB CUP (1,400m), rated 0 to 25, 4-15: 1. Marcous (4) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Famous Queen (6) Md. Asif Khan 59.5, 3. Cleona (2) Brisson 59, 4. Jessica (7) Azfar Syeed 59, 5. So Far So Good (5) Umesh 58.5, 6. Bul Bul Dara (Ex: Princess Sancia) (3) Merchant 53.5, 7. Dancing Belinda (1) B. Nikhil 53 and 8. Hocus Pocus (8) Janardhan P 52.

1. CLEONA, 2. FAMOUS QUEEN. 3.SO FAR SO GOOD

7. BE SAFE PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), rated 60 to 85 (No whip), 4-45: 1. Royal Prestige (1) S. Shareef 60, 2. Powder Puff (5) Umesh 58, 3. Priceless Ruler (6) O’Donoghue 56.5, 4. Admiral Nelson (4) B. Nikhil 53.5, 5. Crown Of Stars (3) Nazerul 53.5, 6. Star Ranking (2) Shahar Babu 53.5, 7. Pretty Gal (8) P. Sai Kumar 53 and 8. Zinfandelle (7) Ayaz Khan 52.

1. PRICELESS RULER, 2. CROWN OF STARS, 3. PRETTY GAL

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr: (i): 2, 3 & 4 (ii): 5, 6 & 7.