Booster Shot shines

December 15, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Mumbai:

Booster Shot shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 15) morning.

Inner sand:

400m: Bohemian Rhapsody (Nazil) 25. Easy.

600m: Caliph (rb) 39. Moved freely. Clap Your Hands (Shelar), Eclairage (Saba) 40. Pair level.

800m: Monarchy (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Urged. Intense Belief (P. Vinod), 2/y/o Memphis (H. Gore) 54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nelson River (R. Ajinkya) 56, 600/42. Easy. Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod) 54, 600/40. Urged in the last part. O Hansini (Dhebe) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Christofle (Oisin Murphy) 1600/600m 1-11. Easy.

1200m: Booster Shot (Hamir), Endurance (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Emerald Queen (Shahrukh) 1-24, 600/44. Eased up in the last part. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings.

1400m: Chamonix (Oisin Murphy) 1-42, 1200/1-27, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Shaped well.

