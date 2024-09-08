Booster Shot, Running Star, Irish Gold and Mutant impress

Booster Shot, Running Star, Irish Gold and Mutant impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 8) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Eaton Square (Mosin) 40. Pair level. Ricochet (Vinod) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Miss Magic (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Galloping Ahead (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Blue’s Pride (app), Land Of Plenty (rb) 57, 600/42. Both were level. Lord Vader (Atul) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Irish Gold (Gore) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Mutant (V. Bunde), Portofino Bay (Mosin) 49, 600/37. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Running Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Trigger (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed in the last part. The General (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged. Supreme Spirit (Hamir), Desert Classic (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Malet Spring (Santosh), Fable (H.M. Akshay) 1-11, 600/42. Former was three lengths better. Booster Shot (Hamir) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Floyd (Vinod) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Taabiir (Merchant), Goomah (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pair urged and the former ended three lengths in front. Spanish Eyes (Mosin) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well.

1200m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-25, 600/44. Easy. Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha), Encantamento (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely.

1400m: Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 1-42, 1000/1-12, 600/42. Easy.

1600m: Field Of Dreams (Mosin) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

