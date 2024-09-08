GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Booster Shot, Running Star, Irish Gold and Mutant impress

Published - September 08, 2024 06:16 pm IST - PUNE:

Booster Shot, Running Star, Irish Gold and Mutant impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 8) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Eaton Square (Mosin) 40. Pair level.  Ricochet (Vinod) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Miss Magic (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Galloping Ahead (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Blue’s Pride (app), Land Of Plenty (rb) 57, 600/42.  Both were level. Lord Vader (Atul) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Irish Gold (Gore)  49, 600/37. Impressed. Mutant (V. Bunde), Portofino Bay (Mosin) 49, 600/37.  Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Running Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Trigger (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed in the last part. The General (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged. Supreme Spirit (Hamir),  Desert Classic (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.  Malet Spring (Santosh), Fable (H.M. Akshay) 1-11, 600/42. Former was three lengths better. Booster Shot (Hamir) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively.  Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Floyd (Vinod) 1-9, 800/54,  600/41. Moved fluently. Taabiir (Merchant), Goomah (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39.  Pair urged and the former ended three lengths in front. Spanish Eyes (Mosin) 1-7,  800/52, 600/38. Worked well.

1200m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-25, 600/44. Easy. Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha), Encantamento (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely.

1400m: Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 1-42, 1000/1-12, 600/42. Easy.

1600m: Field Of Dreams (Mosin) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

