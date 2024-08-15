Booster Shot claims the Pride Group Independence Million

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Booster Shot, ridden by Akshay Kumar, managed to fend off a fierce late challenge from Phenom, to secure a hard-fought victory in the Pride Group Independence Million, the marquee event of Thursday’s (Aug. 15) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. Girish S. Mehta, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP.

Jockey A. Sandesh stole the limelight by riding three winners.

1. JUST BY CHANCE PLATE: AXLROD (P. Vinod) 1, Malakhi (Sandesh) 2, Marlboro Man (Vivek G) 3 and Midas Touch (Bhawani) 4. Lnk, 4-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 40. 43s. ₹26 (w), 16, 17 and 18 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 119, Q: 69, Tanala: 209 and 138. Favourite: Axlrod.

Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

2. MAYOR’S TROPHY: DOCTOR DOLLY (A. Sandesh) 1, Divine Hope (Yash Narredu) 2, Highground (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Seeking Alpha (C. Umesh) 4. 4, 6-3/4 and 3/4. 2m 5. 47s. ₹19 (w), 13 and 12 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 41, Q: 33, Tanala: 368 and 243. Favourite: Doctor Dolly.

Owners: M/s. Cowas D. Bajan, Narendra Kumar Ambwani, Achutan Siddharth & Ranjit Pai. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

3. LETO TROPHY: IN THY LIGHT (A. Sandesh) 1, Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 2, Fontana (Vivek G) 3 and Waikiki (Parmar) 4. 1-1/2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 24. 26s. ₹16 (w), 18, 16 and 10 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 35, Q: 42, Tanala: 148 and 73. Favourite: In Thy Light.

Owners: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars, LLP, Mr. Meka Yugandhar & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. PRIDE GROUP INDEPENDENCE MILLION: BOOSTER SHOT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Phenom (Parmar) 2, Multiverse (Sandesh) 3 and Chagall (Vivek G) 4. Snk, 1 and 1-3/4. 2m 5. 14s. ₹43 (w), 15, 48 and 17 (p). SHP: 150, FP: 1,164, Q: 2,084, Tanala: 9,130 and 3,913. Favourite: Chagall.

Owners: Mr. Girish S. Mehta, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

5. B.K. LAGAD TROPHY: IRISH GOLD (A. Sandesh) 1, Dexa (Neeraj) 2, Sovereign Master (V. Bunde) 3 and New Dimension (C.S. Jodha) 4. Neck, 1/2 and LNK. 57. 42s. ₹38 (w), 14, 16 and 88 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 206, Q: 99, Tanala: 5,466 and 11,713. Favourite: Portofino Bay.

Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Nozer Panthaky. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. STAR OF THE SEASON PLATE: FAST APPROACH (Akshay Kumar) 1, Goddes Of Dawn (Neeraj) 2, Fiery Red (Sandesh) 3 and Sentinel (Bhawani) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and Head. 58. 19s. ₹37 (w), 13, 25 and 17 (p). SHP: 55, FP: 285, Q: 77, Tanala: 810 and 306. Favourite: Running Star.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. S.R. Sanas & Mr. Vikram D. Shah. Trainer : Sanjay Kolse.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,766 (45 tkts.), 30%: 221 (154 tkts.).

Treble: 505 (50 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 3,575 (8 tkts.), 30%: 613 (20 tkts.).