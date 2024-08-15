GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Booster Shot claims the Pride Group Independence Million

Published - August 15, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Booster Shot, ridden by Akshay Kumar, managed to fend off a fierce late challenge from Phenom, to secure a hard-fought victory in the Pride Group Independence Million, the marquee event of Thursday’s (Aug. 15) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. Girish S. Mehta, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP.

Jockey A. Sandesh stole the limelight by riding three winners.

1. JUST BY CHANCE PLATE: AXLROD (P. Vinod) 1, Malakhi (Sandesh) 2, Marlboro Man (Vivek G) 3 and Midas Touch (Bhawani) 4. Lnk, 4-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 40. 43s. ₹26 (w), 16, 17 and 18 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 119, Q: 69, Tanala: 209 and 138. Favourite: Axlrod.

Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

2. MAYOR’S TROPHY: DOCTOR DOLLY (A. Sandesh) 1, Divine Hope (Yash Narredu) 2, Highground (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Seeking Alpha (C. Umesh) 4. 4, 6-3/4 and 3/4. 2m 5. 47s. ₹19 (w), 13 and 12 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 41, Q: 33, Tanala: 368 and 243. Favourite: Doctor Dolly.

Owners: M/s. Cowas D. Bajan, Narendra Kumar Ambwani, Achutan Siddharth & Ranjit Pai. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

3. LETO TROPHY: IN THY LIGHT (A. Sandesh) 1, Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 2, Fontana (Vivek G) 3 and Waikiki (Parmar) 4. 1-1/2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 24. 26s. ₹16 (w), 18, 16 and 10 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 35, Q: 42, Tanala: 148 and 73. Favourite: In Thy Light.

Owners: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars, LLP, Mr. Meka Yugandhar & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. PRIDE GROUP INDEPENDENCE MILLION: BOOSTER SHOT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Phenom (Parmar) 2, Multiverse (Sandesh) 3 and Chagall (Vivek G) 4. Snk, 1 and 1-3/4. 2m 5. 14s. ₹43 (w), 15, 48 and 17 (p). SHP: 150, FP: 1,164, Q: 2,084, Tanala: 9,130 and 3,913. Favourite: Chagall.

Owners: Mr. Girish S. Mehta, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

5. B.K. LAGAD TROPHY: IRISH GOLD (A. Sandesh) 1, Dexa (Neeraj) 2, Sovereign Master (V. Bunde) 3 and New Dimension (C.S. Jodha) 4. Neck, 1/2 and LNK. 57. 42s. ₹38 (w), 14, 16 and 88 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 206, Q: 99, Tanala: 5,466 and 11,713. Favourite: Portofino Bay.

Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Nozer Panthaky. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. STAR OF THE SEASON PLATE: FAST APPROACH (Akshay Kumar) 1, Goddes Of Dawn (Neeraj) 2, Fiery Red (Sandesh) 3 and Sentinel (Bhawani) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and Head. 58. 19s. ₹37 (w), 13, 25 and 17 (p). SHP: 55, FP: 285, Q: 77, Tanala: 810 and 306. Favourite: Running Star.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. S.R. Sanas & Mr. Vikram D. Shah. Trainer : Sanjay Kolse.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,766 (45 tkts.), 30%: 221 (154 tkts.).

Treble: 505 (50 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 3,575 (8 tkts.), 30%: 613 (20 tkts.).

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.