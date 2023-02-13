HamberMenu
Bold Act, Vyasa and Sian please

February 13, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Bold Act, Vyasa and Sian pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb 13).

Inner sand: 1000m: Blues Ballad (S. John) 1-9, 600/41. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand: 600m: Katana (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Southern Ruler (Aliyar) 1-16, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Bold Act (Shinde), Hoofed Wonder (Khurshad) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Dynamic Force (Darshan), Knotty Charmer (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Bellator (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Synthesis (Shinde) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Sian (P.S. Chouhan), Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1600m: Zuccarelli (P.S. Chouhan) 2-1, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/47. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand - Feb 12: 1000m: The Sovereign Orb (rb) 1-9, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand: 600m: Dynamic Force (Girish), Knotty Charmer (Nazerul) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: See My Heels (Yash), Born King (Prabhakaran) 1-13, 600/46. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Zuccarelli (Likith) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1600m: Roman Power (S. John) 2-1.5, (1,600-600) 1-11. Eased up in the last part.

