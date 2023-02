Bold Act claims the Mukteshwar Stud Farm Million

February 17, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bold Act (ridden by Yash Narredu) won the Mukteshwar Stud Farm Million (1,100m), the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Feb. 17). The winner is owned by Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & Kunal Gupta Stud Farm and trained by S. Narredu.

1. SHIVANSH HANDICAP: MARTINGALE (Inayat) 1, Cloud Jumper (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Windsor Walk (Yash Narredu) 3 and Jack Richer (B. Dharshan) 4. 3/4, 2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 28.21s. Rs. 58 (w), 15, 12 and 17 (p), SHP: 44, FP: 348, Q: 141, Tla: 627.

Owners: Mr. Gaurav Gopalkrishan Sethi & Abhimanyu Jagdish Thackersey. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

2. TOP CLASS HANDICAP: BEAUTY OF THE TURF (Mukesh Kumar) 1. Dazzling Dynamite (B. Dharshan) 2, Grand Royal (Jagadeesh) 3 and Wonderful Era (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 28.40s. Rs. 61 (w), 14, 10 and 82 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 160, Q: 42, Tla: 961.

Owner: Mr. C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.

3. DALI HANDICAP: EMBANKMENT (C. Brisson) 1, Glorious Symphony (A. Ayaz Khan) 2, Cedar Wood (Jagadeesh) 3 and Zucardi (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/3 and lnk. 1m, 7.21s. Rs. 568 (w), 41, 42 and 16 (p), SHP: 146, FP: 5,130, Q: 1,020, Tla: 42,110.

Owners: Mr. Haider Soomar & Mr. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

4. ELJOHAR HANDICAP: WINDERMERE (S. Kamble) 1, Sonic Dash (B. Dharshan) 2, Mystical Rose (S.A. Amit) 3 and Wellington (Dashrath Singh) 4. 1-1/4, lnk and 3-1/4. 1m, 40.14s. Rs. 24 (w), 12, 18 and 24 (p), SHP: 42, FP: 141, Q: 96, Tla: 755.

Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Jai-Govind Stud Agricultural Farm, Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy & Mr, Ajaykumar Arora. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

5. MUKTESHWAR STUD FARM MILLION : BOLD ACT (Yash Narredu) 1, Multiwave (Dashrath Singh) 2, Velu Nachiyar (Farid Ansari) 3 and Happiness (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-3/4, lnk and 2-1/4. 1m, 7.32s. Rs. 24 (w), 10, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 43, FP: 68, QP: 38, Tla: 224.

Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & Kunigal Gupta Stud Farm. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. POETS DREAM HANDICAP: GOLD KITE (B. Dharshan) 1, Lady Royal (Inayat) 2, Planet Venus (Yash Narredu) 3 and Lebua (S.A. Amit) 4. 1/2, 2 and 2. 1m, 12.74s. Rs. 24 (w), 12, 44 and 11 (p), SHP: 133, FP: 398, Q: 385, Tla: 2,157.

Owners: Mr. Kunal Natwarlal Sharma & Mr. Chirag Sharma. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

Jackpot: Rs. 11,431 (3 tkts), Runner up: 2,939 (5 tkts); Mini Jkt: 5,235 (2 tkts), Tr (i): 15,147 (c/o), (ii): 187 (131 tkts).

