ADVERTISEMENT

Bohemian Star and Conscious Keeper work well

January 20, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Bohemian Star and Conscious Keeper worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 20).

Outer sand: 600m: Star Of Liberty (rb) 43.5.

800m: Bomber Jet (Koshi Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Proposed (rb) 1-17, 800/58, 600/43.5. Niggled. Imperial Gesture (A.S. Peter) (Septimius Severus (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/465.5. They were easy, former finished two lengths in front. Santamarina Star (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy.A 3-y-o (Air Support - Efrhina) (A.S. Peter), Straordinario (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Royal Shades (C. Brisson) 1-16.5. Eased up. Dramatic (rb), a 3-y-o (Arod - Couleur Rouge) (1-18.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy. A 3-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/48. They were eased up. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Handy.

Inner sand: 600m: Legendary Striker (rb) 43. In good shape. Vulcanic (rb) 41.5. Pushed.

800m: Senora Bianca (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Pense’e (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Handy. Still I Rise (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Grand Royal (rb) 1-2, 600/45.5. Royal Mayfair (rb) 59, 600/46. Easy. Sinatra (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. A. 3-y-o (Perfect Stride - Raw Silk) (rb) 57.5, 600/40.5. Extended. Gods Plan (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari), Royal Marquess (rb) 1-1, 600/44.5. They finished together. Snapper (rb), Amazing Joy (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. A fit pair.

1000m: Supreme Dance (rb) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Relic Warrior (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Something Royal (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Bohemian Star (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well. Kings Walk (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/46. Handy. Three Of A Kind (K.V. Baskar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Radiant Joy (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48. Eased up. Abilitare (rb), War Emblem (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. A 3-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Babushka) (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/48.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Sovereign Spirit (C. Brisson), Eclipse Award (Ram Nandan), Asta (S. Kabdhar) 1-7.74. Eclipse Award took a good jump. Gold Ride (P. Vikram), Sensations (rb) 1-8.97. They jumped out well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US