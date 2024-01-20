Bohemian Star and Conscious Keeper work well

January 20, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bohemian Star and Conscious Keeper worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 20).

Outer sand: 600m: Star Of Liberty (rb) 43.5.

800m: Bomber Jet (Koshi Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Proposed (rb) 1-17, 800/58, 600/43.5. Niggled. Imperial Gesture (A.S. Peter) (Septimius Severus (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/465.5. They were easy, former finished two lengths in front. Santamarina Star (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy.A 3-y-o (Air Support - Efrhina) (A.S. Peter), Straordinario (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Royal Shades (C. Brisson) 1-16.5. Eased up. Dramatic (rb), a 3-y-o (Arod - Couleur Rouge) (1-18.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy. A 3-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/48. They were eased up. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Handy.

Inner sand: 600m: Legendary Striker (rb) 43. In good shape. Vulcanic (rb) 41.5. Pushed.

800m: Senora Bianca (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Pense’e (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Handy. Still I Rise (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Grand Royal (rb) 1-2, 600/45.5. Royal Mayfair (rb) 59, 600/46. Easy. Sinatra (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. A. 3-y-o (Perfect Stride - Raw Silk) (rb) 57.5, 600/40.5. Extended. Gods Plan (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari), Royal Marquess (rb) 1-1, 600/44.5. They finished together. Snapper (rb), Amazing Joy (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. A fit pair.

1000m: Supreme Dance (rb) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Relic Warrior (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Something Royal (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Bohemian Star (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well. Kings Walk (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/46. Handy. Three Of A Kind (K.V. Baskar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Radiant Joy (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48. Eased up. Abilitare (rb), War Emblem (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. A 3-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Babushka) (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/48.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Sovereign Spirit (C. Brisson), Eclipse Award (Ram Nandan), Asta (S. Kabdhar) 1-7.74. Eclipse Award took a good jump. Gold Ride (P. Vikram), Sensations (rb) 1-8.97. They jumped out well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT